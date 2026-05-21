Ozzy Osbourne’s “Digital DNA” Will Power New Interactive Avatar

On July 22, the music industry and fans all over the world will take a moment to remember the legacy of Ozzy Osbourne. Marking the first anniversary of the legendary singer’s death, it appears that his family was hard at work trying to preserve his legacy. While there have been talks about a gritty biopic surrounding Ozzy’s life being in development at Sony Pictures, Sharon and Jack Osbourne recently revealed a “digital DNA” version of the Prince of Darkness.

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With the new digital age upon us, many singers have rushed to embrace technology. Only a few years ago, KISS announced a new digital avatar version of their famed concert. Hoping to usher in a new era of live entertainment, the Osbournes also toyed with the idea of making Ozzy immortal.

While discussing the planned partnership with the entertainment company Hyperreal, Jack warned, “It’s kind of scary how it’s really very accurate. He will exist digitally as himself for as long as we have computers.”

[RELATED: The Real Reason Ozzy Osbourne Didn’t Like Being a Reality TV Star]

The True Ozzy Osbourne Coming To The New Digital Age

Although giving some insight into how easy the process was, Jack praised the technology. “Technology has come such a long way to where it’s almost drag and drop. You could shoot a template for a commercial … literally prompt what you want Digital Ozzy to do in that commercial and you just drop it in. It’s that simple now.”

Meanwhile, Sharon compared turning her late husband into a digital avatar to the way the entertainment industry preserved Elvis Presley’s legacy for decades. “Elvis died 50 years ago, and everybody knows Elvis. I just want that for Ozzy.”

Besides Ozzy not being the first icon to be turned into an avatar, the Osbourne family wanted to bring the real singer to life. Sharon promised, “You can ask Ozzy anything, and he will answer you in his own voice – and the answers will be what Ozzy would have said. We’re going to take it all around the world. People can talk to him and he will talk back.”

And for those wondering about how tamed the digital Ozzy will be – Jack insisted, “I don’t want to pretend that Ozzy Osbourne was this refined poet … We know who he was.”

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)