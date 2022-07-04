Brian Kelley Shows His “American Spirit” This Fourth of July

Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line has kicked off the July 4 holiday weekend with a new single, “American Spirit.”

The song, his first with Big Machine Records, is a tribute to his grandfather and uncle who served America. His grandfather, John Edward Kelley, served in the U.S. Army during WWII, was a prisoner of war, and earned two purple hearts. The track is a salute to all who defend and sacrifice themselves for America’s freedom. It is a celebration of red, white and blue.

“I love our great country and will always support our brave defenders,” Kelley said in a statement, reflecting on the single.

Cover art hand-painted by artist Steve Penley,

“American Spirit,” produced by Kelley and singer Jake Rose, was co-written by Blake Redferrin and Canaan Smith. The track is as much an ode to those who served as it is for first responders, as Kelley sings, to the service members and the brave defenders / the up at dawners and the first responders.

In addition, the song mentions locally owned businesses and small acts of service that citizens do for the country, such as waving the American flag. Kelley’s country twang and emotional lyrics are easily relatable, making “American Spirit” the perfect song release for this holiday weekend.

Kelley’s Sunshine State of Mind (2021) was just a glimpse into his new life as an independent artist, as it was his first solo album released. From there, Kelley went on to have a sold-out Made By the Water Tour.

Listen to Kelley’s single below.

Photo by Brttney Kelley / Sweettalk PR