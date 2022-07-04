Tedeschi Trucks Band Releases Part 2 of Most Ambitious Project to Date

What’s better than working with another talented bandmate? Working with 11.
Blues-rock band Tedeschi Trucks Band boasts a lineup of 12 musicians, fronted by married couple Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks. (Do you see where they got their unique band name now?) The Jacksonville-hailing duodecet won a Grammy Award for their debut album, Revelator, and now, they just dropped the second installment of their I Am The Moon project.
I Am The Moon: Episode II. Ascension contains seven new songs that take Tedeschi Trucks Band’s sound to new highs. Listen to Ascension HERE.
Ascension is part two of a four-part series. The Fall (part three) is set for a July 29 release and Farewell (part four) on August 26. Check out the project trailer below.
Tedeschi Trucks Band Tour Dates
July 1 / Canandaigua, NY / Constellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center
July 2 / Gilford, NH / Banks of New Hampshire Pavilion
July 3 / Saratoga Springs, NY / Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 6 / New Haven, CT / Westville Music Bowl
July 8 / Philadelphia, PA / The Mann Center for the Performing Arts
July 9 / Essex Junction, VT / Midway Lawn
July 10 / Patchogue, NY / Great South Bay Music Festival
July 12 / Lewiston, NY / ArtPark
July 13 / Cincinnati, OH / PNC Pavilion at Riverbend
July 15-16 / Atlanta, GA / Fox Theatre
July 19 / Vienna, VA / Wolf Trap
July 20 / Richmond, VA / Virginia Credit Union LIVE!
July 21 / Raleigh, NC / Coastal Credit Union Music Park
July 23 / Charlotte, NC / PNC Music Pavilion
July 24 / Huber Heights, OH / Rose Music Center at The Heights
July 26 / Aurora, IL / RiverEdge Park
July 27 / St. Louis, MO / Fabulous Fox Theatre
July 29-30 / Morrison, CO / Red Rocks Amphitheatre
August 18 / San Diego, CA / Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater
August 19 / Los Angeles, CA / The Greek Theatre
August 20 / Berkeley, CA / The Greek Theatre
August 23 / Sacramento, CA / Sacramento Memorial Auditorium
August 24 / Eugene, OR / Cuthbert Amphitheater
August 26 / Auburn, WA / White River Amphitheater
August 27 / Bend, OR / Hayden Homes Amphitheater
August 28 / Reno, NV / Grand Sierra Resort & Casino
August 31 / Boise, ID / Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden
September 1 / Bonner, MT / Kettlehouse Amphitheater
September 3 / Moorhead, MN / Bluestem Center for the Arts Amphitheater
September 29 – Oct 8 / New York, NY / Beacon Theatre
October 17 / Copenhagen, DK / Amager Bio
October 18 / Copenhagen, DK / Amager Bio
October 20 / Randers, DK / Vaerket
October 21 / Oslo, NO / Sentrum Scene
October 22 / Stockholm, SE / Annexet
October 25 / Berlin, DE / Verti Music Hall
October 26 / Hamburg, DE / Edel-optics.de Arena
October 27 / Prague, CZ / Forum Karlin
October 30 / Rotterdam, NL / RTM Stage
November 2 / Dublin, IE / The Helix
November 4 / London, UK / The London Palladium
November 5 / London, UK / The London Palladium
November 6 / London, UK / The London Palladium
November 9 / Manchester, UK / Manchester Academy
November 10 / Glasgow, UK / O2 Academy Glasgow
November 12 / Paris, FR / Le Trianon
November 13 / Paris, FR / Le Trianon
November 15 / Paris, FR / Bataclan
Photo Credit: David McClister