Tedeschi Trucks Band Releases Part 2 of Most Ambitious Project to Date

What’s better than working with another talented bandmate? Working with 11.

Blues-rock band Tedeschi Trucks Band boasts a lineup of 12 musicians, fronted by married couple Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks. (Do you see where they got their unique band name now?) The Jacksonville-hailing duodecet won a Grammy Award for their debut album, Revelator, and now, they just dropped the second installment of their I Am The Moon project.

I Am The Moon: Episode II. Ascension contains seven new songs that take Tedeschi Trucks Band’s sound to new highs. Listen to Ascension HERE.

Ascension is part two of a four-part series. The Fall (part three) is set for a July 29 release and Farewell (part four) on August 26. Check out the project trailer below.

Tedeschi Trucks Band Tour Dates

July 1 / Canandaigua, NY / Constellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

July 2 / Gilford, NH / Banks of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 3 / Saratoga Springs, NY / Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 6 / New Haven, CT / Westville Music Bowl

July 8 / Philadelphia, PA / The Mann Center for the Performing Arts

July 9 / Essex Junction, VT / Midway Lawn

July 10 / Patchogue, NY / Great South Bay Music Festival

July 12 / Lewiston, NY / ArtPark

July 13 / Cincinnati, OH / PNC Pavilion at Riverbend

July 15-16 / Atlanta, GA / Fox Theatre

July 19 / Vienna, VA / Wolf Trap

July 20 / Richmond, VA / Virginia Credit Union LIVE!

July 21 / Raleigh, NC / Coastal Credit Union Music Park

July 23 / Charlotte, NC / PNC Music Pavilion

July 24 / Huber Heights, OH / Rose Music Center at The Heights

July 26 / Aurora, IL / RiverEdge Park

July 27 / St. Louis, MO / Fabulous Fox Theatre

July 29-30 / Morrison, CO / Red Rocks Amphitheatre

August 18 / San Diego, CA / Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater

August 19 / Los Angeles, CA / The Greek Theatre

August 20 / Berkeley, CA / The Greek Theatre

August 23 / Sacramento, CA / Sacramento Memorial Auditorium

August 24 / Eugene, OR / Cuthbert Amphitheater

August 26 / Auburn, WA / White River Amphitheater

August 27 / Bend, OR / Hayden Homes Amphitheater

August 28 / Reno, NV / Grand Sierra Resort & Casino

August 31 / Boise, ID / Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden

September 1 / Bonner, MT / Kettlehouse Amphitheater

September 3 / Moorhead, MN / Bluestem Center for the Arts Amphitheater

September 29 – Oct 8 / New York, NY / Beacon Theatre

October 17 / Copenhagen, DK / Amager Bio

October 18 / Copenhagen, DK / Amager Bio

October 20 / Randers, DK / Vaerket

October 21 / Oslo, NO / Sentrum Scene

October 22 / Stockholm, SE / Annexet

October 25 / Berlin, DE / Verti Music Hall

October 26 / Hamburg, DE / Edel-optics.de Arena

October 27 / Prague, CZ / Forum Karlin

October 30 / Rotterdam, NL / RTM Stage

November 2 / Dublin, IE / The Helix

November 4 / London, UK / The London Palladium

November 5 / London, UK / The London Palladium

November 6 / London, UK / The London Palladium

November 9 / Manchester, UK / Manchester Academy

November 10 / Glasgow, UK / O2 Academy Glasgow

November 12 / Paris, FR / Le Trianon

November 13 / Paris, FR / Le Trianon

November 15 / Paris, FR / Bataclan

Photo Credit: David McClister