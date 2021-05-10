Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Alannah McCready

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Alannah McCready over Zoom video!

Singer-songwriter Alannah McCready recently released her new single, “Something Like That.” which was produced by Sterling “David” Gittens Jr., and written by McCready and Will Gittens.

“Something Like That” offers a hopeful message of healing after a previous relationship while seeking a new partner that gives the love and respect that one deserves. McCready highlights the importance of holding romantic partners to higher standards and remembering self-love is key, “I’m stronger, and I know myself better, I’m not asking for too much.” The new track showcases the versatility of McCready’s voice and her ability to easily transition from her strong, rich lower vocal register to her effortless head voice.

Relatable to anyone who has struggled after a break-up, McCready dives deeper into the message of the song, saying, “I feel like a lot of people, including myself, rattle off all of these outrageous things they ’want’ and ’need’ out of a relationship but in reality, we all just want the simple things that make us happy like spending quality time with each other and honesty,” she continues touching on self-worth, “I am at a point in my life where anything less is just not going to work because I’ve had issues in past relationships.’ ”

Nashville-based country musician Alannah McCready was born near Minneapolis, MN, and has loved a diverse range of music since a very young age. She attended the University of Madison, WI, on a full athletic scholarship for women’s hockey. Her passion for music never left completely, yet her involvement with the college and pro sports worlds did not allow a great deal of time to pursue other interests.

Upon graduating, McCready took a job doing PR for a sports management company in New York and began writing music again. Her uncle, a recording artist in Los Angeles, gave her a connection to a music producer in Nashville, who urged her to come to visit and test out a few songs. To her delight, she was told by professionals that, yes, she should be pursuing a professional musical path. She packed up her bags and moved south and has been honing her craft ever since.

McCready is taking her can-do attitude and confidence learned from playing a primarily male dominated sport to her music career. She takes her creativity seriously but with a healthy dose of fun and playfulness for her craft.

