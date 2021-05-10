John Lennon Estate Invites You to Relax, Breathe and Remember to “Hold On World”

Video showcases new Elements Mix, which highlights John’s vocals with two previously unused vocal tracks and muting of drums and bass.

To offer some needed peace and calm in these turbulent times, the Lennon estate brings this new, intimate mix and beautifully-animated video for John’s timeless song “Hold On.” The video brings to life the classic album cover for John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band with John and Yoko resting underneath a huge oak tree in the gardens of their home at Tittenhurst Park, Ascot in the UK.





The video showcases the new Elements Mix of the song, which highlights John’s vocals by including two previously unused vocal overdubs along with guitar while muting the bass and drums for a more subdued version.

Animated by David Frearson and presented in 5K, the video starts with the famous cover image, restored from the original Kodak 126 Instamatic square-format negative. It slowly reveals itself as sunlight streams through swaying branches in the tranquil setting, offering a momentary respite from the everyday chaos, as John encourages:

Hold on world

World hold on

It’s going to be alright

You’re going to see the light



From “Hold On”

by John Lennon

The Elements Mix is from the just-released John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band – The Ultimate Collection box set, celebrating 50 years of John’s transformational and influential first post-Beatles solo album. Mixed by Grammy-Award winning engineer Paul Hicks, the Elements Mixes bring some of the buried elements not otherwise heard, or in some cases used, up to the surface and presents them on a wider and brighter sound stage with deeper levels of detail and clarity. These range from John’s isolated vocal track for “Mother,” the conga on “I Found Out,” the extra vocals on “Hold On,” the alternative organ take on “Isolation,” unused maracas on “Well Well Well,” and the original guide vocal for “God.”