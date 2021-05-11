Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Brian Banks

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Together with American Songwriter and Sean Ulbs of The Eiffels, we had the pleasure of interviewing Brian Banks over Zoom video!

A Los Angeles native, Brian Banks has been immersed in the LA music scene all of his life. His musical talents coupled with his mastery of cutting edge technology has led to work with some of the world’s most influential artists and film makers including Michael Jackson, Quincy Jones, Steven Spielberg, Giorgio Moroder, David Bowie, Rob Reiner Sylvester Stallone. His artistry and creativity can be found on legendary albums like “Thriller” and “Can’t Slow Down” and on feature films like, “The Color Purple”, “Stand By Me” and “War Games”

In 1992, he founded Ear To Ear Music to provide music for commercials. He went on to compose music for campaigns for many of the world’s most well know brands including American Express, AT&T, Anheuser-Busch, Apple, BMW, Ford, GM, Hasbro, IBM, Kodak, Lexus, Mattel, Morgan-Stanley, Motorola, Nike, Nissan, Sprint, Toyota, and Visa.

Over the past 35 years in advertising, he also created music for children’s brands including BARBIE, BRATZ, Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”, and dozens more. It is this focus on music for children and their parents that has led to the creation of StorySongs. It is these StorySongs that provide the musical inspiration for the magical, mythical, band, “Outta The Books”.

Composer, Songwriter, Producer, Educator, and Creative Techno-Wizard…Brian Banks has devoted his life to all things music and “Outta The Books” is the next big thing.

