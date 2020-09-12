​​Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Bryan Lanning over Zoom video!

With over 4 billion views and over 5 million subscribers on his family’s popular YouTube channel “Daily Bumps,” California-born, singer-songwriter Bryan Lanning brings his loyal online following with him as he captures the attention of the Country music genre with the release of his debut Country album, Same Town, produced by Daniel Martin, is a follow-up to his recent EP release, Illegal, and his 2017 debut full-length release.

Each song on the album, all of which are co-written by Lanning, sets a tone and tells a story. In anticipation of the new album, Lanning has already released two songs to fans including the party anthem “Hey!” and the love story “Golden State of Mind.” Leading up to the album’s release, fans can get “Hey!” and “Golden State of Mind” instantly when they pre-add on Apple Music or pre-order on iTunes, along with a third bonus track, “Country to the Coast.”

“Golden State of Mind,” Lanning’s most recent single release, is a catchy, new tune about devotion, and was inspired by his wife and Daily Bumps co-star, Missy Lanning. The music video was shot in California and features picturesque views and imagery that best represents the Golden State.

Bryan Lanning was born to a single mother in San Diego, California, where he lived with his older sister in a small apartment. By the age of 5, Lanning already had an impressive collection of cassette tapes, creating a passion for music at a young age. At the age of six, Lanning and his family moved to Idaho, near his grandmother, who played an active role in supporting his talents and enrolled him in the Idaho Children’s Opera. While in school, he was hand-selected to join the school choir (despite being too young), exposing the young artist to a wide range of musical genres and further igniting his love for the art. This resulted in his love for the art being further ignited. During that time, his family moved to the mountains, where they experienced a country life that was vastly different from what he was used to. They lived off the land, ate what they hunted, and chopped and gathered wood to stay warm. It was that point in which Lanning became a fan of country music. He’d listen while working in the yard, and in the truck on the way to fishing, archery, and hunting competitions.

In August 2008, he married his high school sweetheart, Missy. Shortly after, the couple sold all of their belongings and moved back to California in hopes to find more job opportunities and to start a family. Facing nothing but tragedy while trying to conceive, the couple created a YouTube Channel called Daily Bumps, where they candidly shared their story to help others going through similar struggles. With 5 million subscribers, the popular channel continues to draw new fans who are interested in keeping up with Lanning’s life, family, and now, music. Now a father to two beautiful little boys, Bryan is also the CEO and founder to the professional music studio, Cali Co. Music, where he continues to write and record new music, as well as a media company that manages a team of people who create video and audio content for brands and other clients.

