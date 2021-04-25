Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Evan Stanley

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Evan Stanley over Zoom video!

Evan Stanley (son of KISS’ Paul Stanley) has released an irresistible new cover of “Memories” by Maroon 5 with a cinematic video featuring acclaimed actor Bryan Cranston.

Inspired by a Texas road trip, Stanley says, “A lot of that drive is open desert with nothing around, and at one point I saw my fuel gauge getting lower with no gas station in sight. It got me pretty nervous about getting stranded, but also gave me an amazing idea. I had recently recorded my own version of Maroon 5’s ‘Memories’, but didn’t want to make just another cover video. Bryan Cranston’s created some of the most iconic characters in history, so I’m beyond lucky that he was willing to come on board and help bring my crazy idea to life.”

Born in Los Angeles, Evan Stanley has always lived life straddling the lines between multiple worlds: from growing up splitting his time between school and touring the world with his father’s band KISS to working as a delivery boy for his local deli. After school and a stint in New York playing in power-pop outfit THE DIVES, Stanley returned to LA to forge his own sound, a mix of 60s psychedelic, 70s singer-songwriter, and 80s new wave filtered through a 90s baby that grew up on pop-punk.

