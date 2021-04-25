Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Ashley Kutcher

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Ashley Kutcher over Zoom video!

Continuing to emerge as an artist-to-watch this year, 22-year-old singer-songwriter Ashley Kutcher shares a new single entitled “If I Could” with an accompanying visual. The song and video are out now via Darkroom / Interscope Records.

This release stands out as the official follow-up to her breakout song “Love You From A Distance.” After eclipsing 13 million streams on Spotify, it shows no signs of stopping or slowing down. She recently provided another perspective on the track with an intimate performance on the Official Acoustic Video. The song paves the way for more music to come from Ashley Kutcher very soon. Be on the lookout!“Love You From A Distance” has amassed over 20M combined streams, and earned placement on highly coveted playlists including Pop Rising, Fresh & Chill, Alone Again, and more. With over 30K TikTok creates under her belt, and radio placement from BBC Radio 1’s ‘Best New Pop’ and Sirius XM’s ‘The Pulse’, Ashley has officially taken the plunge into her new career as a musician. While continuing to impress the world with her songwriting abilities, she is hard at work preparing for her debut project out later this year via Darkroom / Interscope.

About Ashley Kutcher —Baltimore, MD singer, songwriter, and artist Ashley Kutcher distinguishes herself as the kind of raw talent equally at home on the stage of a neighborhood watering hole or live on social media. Post-high school, she pursued a nursing degree at Towson University. While at Towson, a local bar came across a video of her singing online and invited her to perform on their stage. This opportunity opened the floodgates as Ashley quit her waitressing job shortly after and logged regular marathon sets, often playing four hours per night. During her senior year, she uploaded a demo of her original composition “Lust” to TikTok. The video instantly gained traction and garnered thousands of views in just 48 hours. To sustain this momentum, she released a follow-up demo called “Hands To Myself” to streaming platforms and the song quickly surpassed 1 million streams on Spotify. While her nascent fan base continued to grow, Ashley came across a tweet from blackbear that read “hit me up if you don’t like me.” As her creative neurons began to fire, she used the tweet as inspiration and responded with her own song similarly named “HMU if U Don’t Like Me,” which went on to quickly rack up another million streams. At this point, she realized the power of transforming a post into a song and did the same thing with “Love You From a Distance,” setting TikTok on fire with just a D.I.Y. performance clip from her bathroom. Produced by Eric Taft, the song quickly eclipsed 13 million Spotify streams and counting as she signed to Darkroom/Interscope Records. Amassing 20 million streams independently and 20 million TikTok views, Ashley’s heartfelt honesty captivates on a series of singles for Darkroom/Interscope and her 2021 debut EP.

