Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Jeremy Ryan

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Jeremy Ryan over Zoom video!

Jeremy Ryan (Jeremy Pholwattana) is a 2x Grammy Balloted American Songwriter and Music Producer. His 20+ years’ experience in the industry has lead him to collaborations with some of the biggest names such as James Brown, Hollywood Records (Disney), and the NBA. Jeremy has written soundtracks for multiple Featured Films and was in consideration for an Oscar for “Best Song” for the 93rd Academy Awards. His ventures include his label Sound Records, his music production company Sound Entertainment, and his most recent partnership with Deanna Brown Thomas of the James Brown Family, a movie production company, Brown Light Productions. Jeremy also inspires to teach the next generation of upcoming artists through the Jeremy Ryan Music “School of Sound” which he has founded.

Jeremy is currently promoting his buzzworthy track “The Answers” performed by Emery Kelly. The song can be heard within the motion picture “Max Winslow and the House of Secrets” (2020), and is currently being considered for a 2021 Oscar Nomination. It was also recently awarded “Best Song” and “Best Original Score” at the 2021 Vegas Movie Awards.

We want to hear from you! Please email Tera@BringinitBackwards.com.

www.BringinitBackwards.com

#podcast #interview #bringinbackpod #foryou #foryoupage #stayhome #togetherathome #zoom #aspn #americansongwriter #americansongwriterpodcastnetwork

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Follow our podcast on Instagram and Twitter!