Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Lydia Luce

Luce was known as the go-to strings session player in Nashville working with everyone from Dolly Parton to Eminem but is now stepping into her own spotlight. She is completely independent and without the help of a label has amassed MILLIONS of streams (6.1 million in 2020 alone) through Spotify playlist inclusions which has been the launch pad for her new critically acclaimed album Dark River – a distinct take and unique blend of classical, vintage pop and indie rock influences.

Luce grew up in a strict musical household where her mother was a professional conductor and did not present learning the violin as a choice. From six years old she excelled in numerous philharmonics but knew her path was not that of a professional classical musician. Dark River’s themes include anxiety and reflecting on the environmental crisis, a reality Luce faced personally after being hit by the Tennessee March tornado that ripped through her home in East Nashville. She also draws on the risky summit hikes and tumultuous relationship that inspired her poignant tales of loneliness, isolation, and clarity of mind.

