Together with American Songwriter, we had the pleasure of interviewing Molly Kate Kestner over Zoom video!

LA-based, Austin, MN native, singer/songwriter Molly Kate Kestner, is best known for her viral hit “His Daughter,” which gained her worldwide attention in 2014. Molly recently released her latest single and music video for “Get Up”.

“Get Up”, co-written with my client, Gigi Rowe, is an anthem of empowerment. It’s about that driving force that keeps you going in times of adversity, something we can all relate to, especially in these recent trying times.

The video for “Get Up” is a labor of love, a full independent production in the midst of COVID-19: ”…We were able to create a tight-knit crew of close friends where each person played a vital role. We had to have everything planned out ahead of time & virtually since everyone was socially distanced…We woke up before the sun. We dug trenches in the dirt and rock. We climbed 45 minutes up a mountain with no trail in 105 degree weather. We didn’t finish shooting until the sun was going down. It was NOT easy. But it was one of the most incredible things I’ve ever done with some of the most talented people I’ve ever known…”

About Molly Kate Kestner:

Molly Kate Kestner is a singer/songwriter whose soulful voice and timeless lyrics have set her apart since she was just a teenager. She was propelled into the music industry spotlight when her first original song she wrote at 17 years old went viral. “His Daughter,” an emotional ballad she recorded for her friends and family received over 1.5 million views in less than two weeks (it currently sits at 16+ million), got her a performance on Good Morning America, and eventually led to a major label recording contract – something this small town Minnesota native had only dreamed of.

Molly Kate moved to Los Angeles in 2016 and has been busy writing songs for herself as well as for other established artists, such as Kelly Clarkson & Andy Grammer. She has released seven singles with Atlantic Records. Her song “Compromise” landed a national Jeep Campaign while her most popular release, “Prom Queen”, reached over 40 million streams on Spotify & Apple Music.

In 2019, Molly released her first independent single since “His Daughter”. One week after it’s release, she performed the song with 30,000 choir students to form the largest choir in America: The American Young Voices. It’s since been used in various nationwide placements such as American Idol & So You Think You Can Dance.

When the world turned upside down in 2020, Kestner took the time to reflect and write. During that time she organized a virtual benefit concert to raise awareness and funds against human trafficking with over 6 thousand people tuning in and $10,000 raised. Since then, she’s continued to write and record new music and she’s looking forward to releasing it all. In a world that has seen so much darkness, it is her hope to create and share as much light as possible.

