Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Nashvillains

We had the pleasure of interviewing Nashvillains over Zoom video!

Nashvillains, a powerhouse trio of musicians began in the mind of Brett Boyett. From the band’s inception Brett, Troy Johnson, and Scott Lindsey have sought to create a new musical landscape by blurring lines between genres, bending the rules of convention and expanding the boundaries of country music.

The Nashvillains hail from Katy Texas, Beaver Damn Kentucky and Evergreen Colorado. All 3 of these guys earned their stripes by playing honky-tonks, festivals and major stages through out The United States. They have all separately left their stamp in the music industry in different ways. They have written songs for country music royalty, feature films, and television shows, while individually pursing successful artist careers.

Being fans of country music, pop, R & B, and rock the trio decided to approach this project from a different creative angle by pulling from their individual influences and diverse experience. When asked to describe their sound in an interview after a packed performance they quickly responded, “dark country with ingredients of cinematic music, while at the same time invoking the sounds trail blazed by the legendary bands, Pink Floyd, The Eagles and Johnny Cash.”

This group from flyover America is unleashing their unique brand of music for fans who are eagerly craving something unique that parallels the contemporary sounds of country music radio.

