Lollapalooza Returns with Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, Post Malone and More in 2021 at Full Capacity

Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, and Tyler, the Creator will headline the next edition of Lollapalooza, which will return to Grant Park in Chicago, July 29 – Aug. 1, 2021. Under strict safety guidelines, festival organizers were also given the green light by the city of Chicago to hold the three-day event at full capacity.

Keeping in accordance with current local public health guidance, full COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results will be required to attend the festival. Attendees who are not fully vaccinated will have to obtain a negative COVID-19 test within 24 hours before attending each day of the festival.

Show organizers have also partnered with the City of Chicago to encourage vaccinations within the weeks prior to the festival. In April, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot loosened the current pandemic restrictions, to 15 people per 1,000 square feet.

This year, the lineup is packed for the return of Lollapalooza with performances by Journey, Megan Thee Stallion, Brittany Howard, mxmtoon, Modest Mouse, Steve Aoki, Orville Peck, All Time Low, Limp Bizkit, and dozens of other artists filling in the three-day festival.

“Here in Chicago, the word ‘Lollapalooza’ has always been synonymous with summer, great music and four days of unforgettable fun—which made last year’s decision to postpone it all the more difficult,” said Lightfoot in a statement.

Lightfoot added, “Now, less than a year later and armed with a vaccine that is safe, effective and widely available, we are able to bring back one of our city’s most iconic summer music festivals. I want to thank the Lollapalooza team for working closely with the City to create a reopening strategy that prioritizes safety and can’t wait to see festivalgoers return to Grant Park this summer.”