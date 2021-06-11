Zac Brown Band Releases New Uplifting Single “Same Boat”

The Grammy-award winning, multi-platinum group, Zac Brown Band, released their highly anticipated new single “Same Boat” on June 11. The tune, penned by frontman Brown with assistance from Ben Simonetti and Jonathan Singleton, was recorded at the Southern Ground studio in Nashville.

With smooth vocal harmonies and the band’s familiar catchy violin riffs, the single marks the band’s first drop with new record label, Warner Music Nashville/ Home Grown Music.

Perfectly timed to such a crazy past year, the new track leaves the band’s listeners with a good reminder—you never know what is going on in anyone else’s life, so you should treat others with kindness.

We’re all in the same boat / Fishing in the same hole / Wondering where the same time goes / We’re all in the same boat / We could all believe what we believe / And peacefully agree to disagree / But you can’t judge a man until you walk / A country mile in his shoes, Brown croons.

“‘Same Boat’ is really about the human condition,” said Brown in a statement. “It’s about how we all go through the same things, all together. It is a chance to be able to remind people to be positive, be good to each other and show empathy. You don’t know what it’s like to walk around in someone else’s shoes. We’re all human beings. Let’s spread some love around and show kindness to each other.”

Reminiscent of the band’s hit “Chicken Fried,” “Same Boat” has the potential to be a household tune for southerners, with lyrics that can be shouted in the backyard with a beer in hand. The beauty of the single lies in the universal message behind the words, and while it’s an upbeat and catchy tune, it’s also a feel-good song that can serve as a positive mantra.

Listen to same boat here now.