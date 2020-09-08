​​Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Social Animals over Zoom video!

In July, Social Animals shared a new track “Something to Keep Me Awake” via Rise Records. Recorded pre-COVID-19 at Chris Carrabba’s home studio (Dashboard Confessional), the track is eerily fitting for this time; a time when each day feels like a struggle and each news bulletin stokes a fire of desiring change, of protest, of restoring faith in humanity. The accompanying video shows footage of the band on the European leg of their tour with Ash which was cut short due to the current crisis along with their North American tour with Beach Slang. Stream “Something to Keep Me Awake” HERE and watch the video HERE.

“It’s hard to watch the news today without a Xanax bar. We recorded ‘Something To Keep Me Awake’ with our friend Chris Carrabba in his home studio, and he adds some anger through his backing vocals throughout the track. It’s fitting because if you’re not angry right now, you’re not listening. Every morning when I wake up in this strange new world we live in, I have to find new ways to stay motivated and keep myself awake. It’d be easier to sleep through it. But that simply isn’t an option. So we’re not going to ‘wait until this blows over’ to share this with you because it shouldn’t just blow over. We need to sit with our situation and find out what really matters to us and how we can help. Stay safe out there.” Dedric Clark (vocals, guitar)

The band has stayed active during quarantine, writing new music and curating performances for live streams on Earmilk, Bandsintown, Dork’s Homeschool Festival,and more. Prior to their European tour with Ash, Social Animals spent time touring the US with label-mates Angels & Airwaves and they released a string of critically acclaimed singles – “Bad Things,” “Best Years,” and “Get Over It” – via a limited edition 7” this Spring to widespread praise from Billboard, Flaunt, American Songwriter, Sirius XM’s Alt Nation, The Current, Triple J, Clash, Dork, Upset, and more.

Social Animals’ new single “Something to Keep Me Awake” is available to stream HERE via all DSPs and you can watch the video HERE. With more new music on the way, stay tuned to www.riserecords.com for all up-to-date information.

Dedric Clark (vocals, guitar) – Tony Petersen (guitar) – Boyd Smith (drums) – Roger Whittet (bass)

Social Animals on Facebook – Twitter –Instagram

We want to hear from you! Please email Tera@BringinitBackwards.com.

www.BringinitBackwards.com

​​Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Follow our podcast on Instagram and Twitter!