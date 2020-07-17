Trope Premieres Conquering-Anthem “Hyperextend”

Some say rock is a boy’s world, but invigorating singer and frontwoman Diana Studenberg of mod-rock, Hollywood group Trope, is holding her own, with the latest single “Hyperextend,” a track pushing back against the lingering impacts of abusive relationships with a triumphant shout,from the group’s upcoming debut record Eleutheromania.

After some inner-reflection Studenberg started to see the role she played in certain relationships and began to take action to correct some of her own destructive impulses. And guiding her along the way was a kind of faith that brought her out of the dark.

“I found myself not wanting to accept certain relationship behaviors, but it was also up to me to move past the patterns even though the interactions became a bit addictive,” vocalist Diana Studenberg told American Songwriter. “The silver ladder in this song, personally, is faith. Faith in the asking of a higher power I believe in to guide me through the situation and to illuminate the truth and by proxy, evolve past it.”

The song’s bitter, suggestive lyrics are offset by an upbeat, riff-driven composition that serves to recontextualize a difficult topic into an all-conquering story. Studenberg’s dynamic and sultry vocals paired with straight-forward, overdriven guitars are produced in manner that takes from the styles of low-end and heavy, grungier styles of bands like Deftones and Filter. Studenberg’s vocal style also recalls the likes of Halestorm’s Lizzy Hale and The Pretty Reckless, while also working to further propel feminine voices in the scene.

Trope started tearing their way through the concrete jungle of Hollywood in 2016 and soon after began playing at local rock hubs like The Viper Room and Whisky A-Go-Go, while also making their way through Europe and Canada, playing numerous tours including Summerfest, where they had spots on main stages for the past two years. Trope has also proved to be rather diversified, while playing acoustic sets at the Hollywood Improv.

Trope started work on their forthcoming debut record, Eleutheromania in 2018, with producer Mike Fraser in Vancouver, who has worked with acts like AC/DC, Van Halen and Metallica. The group also took some creative direction from consultant David Bottrill, who has paired up with Tool, Peter Gabriel and Muse over the years for support on their respective projects. The record gets its foundational sound from the influence of rock greats like Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd and Jeff Buckley meshed with grunge sounds headed by Alice In Chains, Soundgarden and The Smashing Pumpkins.

More details on Trope’s Eleutheromania will be announced soon and “Hyperextend is now available on Spotify.