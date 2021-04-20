Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Stage Moms

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Stage Moms over Zoom video!

Stage Moms is an aggressive pop-punk band drawing influences from early 2010’s pop punk revival bands such as Crucial Dudes, The Wonder Years, and Four Year Strong. Formed in late 2019 after singer Gage Vota and guitarist’s Grayson Prince previous band Down They Fall decided to call it quits, the band released their first EP “Long Drives and Late Nights.”

The Moundsville, West Virginia-based act has honed in on a sound that combines modern-day pop-punk, punk, and hardcore all into one cohesive thought that provides a platform for Gage Vota to deliver his personal yet relatable lyrics that touch on subjects such as depression and failure.

In September 2020, Stage Moms headed into The Lumberyard Recording Studio with Nik Bruzzese of Man Overboard and Ace Enders of The Early November, to record their sophomore EP “Almost Heaven…Feels Like Hell”, which is out now!

