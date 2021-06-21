Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Waxflower

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Waxflower over Zoom video!

Fresh from releasing a trio of standout singles that saw them conquer their debut headline shows in February 2020, including a sold-out hometown performance, Waxflower returned in June with their hard-hitting single, ‘Sixteen Floors’. Released alongside the announcement of their signing to independent European label Rude Records (Saves The Day, Gideon, Blood Youth, Sleep On It), ‘Sixteen Floors’ clocked up support from international heavyweights Kerrang! and Rock Sound, as well as being named the ‘Next Big Thing’ by HMV.

In September, Waxflower followed up with a powerfully poignant stripped back single, ‘Getting Better’, which saw their success grow both domestically and across the globe. To close out the year, the band returned with ‘Again’, a taste of a new era for the Brisbane pop punk four-piece which received both domestic and international support from the likes of Happy Mag, Hysteria, triple j Unearthed, triple j, Kerrang!, and Rock Sound.

Waxflower have been growing an impressive resume of supports for such a young band, having shared the stage with the likes of Between You & Me, Stand Atlantic, Sly Withers & more as well as supporting US giants Simple Plan and The Dangerous Summer.Taking reference from 2000’s legends Kisschasy & Jimmy Eat World, Waxflower merge nostalgia with progressive melodies and catchy hooks to bring a genuine and unique perspective on alternative rock.

