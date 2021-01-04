Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Together with American Songwriter, we had the pleasure of interviewing Sharon den Adel of Within Temptation over Zoom video!

Within Temptation have come a long way in the last fifteen years. From their humble beginnings, the Dutch band has now sold over 3.0 million CDs and DVDs world-wide, making them not only Holland’s biggest selling musical export but also one of the biggest rock acts internationally. Formed in 1996 around the nucleus of guitarist Robert Westerholt and vocalist Sharon den Adel, Within Temptation released their debut album “Enter”. Fourteen years later they’ve released seven studio albums with an eighth record in the works.

The band’s brand new single “The Purge” is available now on all platforms

“‘The Purge’ revolves around self-reflection and a search for redemption,” singer Sharon den Adel states. “No one gets through life without scars or without inflicting them on others, and there will always be moments in your life you start questioning your choices. You start realizing you’ve made mistakes, causing harm to not only others, but also to yourself. To confess, to acknowledge, and to accept these mistakes can be a very painful process and unescapable when the burden becomes too heavy.”

“The Purge” follows “Entertain You,” which was released this spring and kicked off a series of digital releases that are exceeding all expectations. “Entertain You” was the #1 Most Added Song on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Indicator Chart with airplay on at least 40 radio stations in the US including Music Choice, SiriusXM/Octane, WZOR, and KQXR, and #5 in the Contraband Metal Chart, and at #18 in the Billboard Mainstream Rock Indicator Chart in USA.

