Britney Responds to Son’s Comments on Her Mental Health, Lashes Out at Ex Kevin Federline

The ongoing public battle between Britney Spears and her family on social media has fired up again after the singer shared a detailed letter to her 15-year-old son Jayden James, in response to his recent comments on her mental state. In the letter, Spears also called out their father and her ex-husband Kevin Federline for his own faults.

Spears’ note comes after son Jayden recently commented about his mother and her mental struggles, and defended the 13-year-long conservatorship she was held under.

“I’ve tried my best at being the best person I can be, to be basically held hostage in homes under nurses and bullshit I hope my kids one day understand my reasoning of my play in water revealing myself as any woman would being held under blankets and supervision under the conservatorship,” wrote Spears in her lengthy post. “Finally at 40, without the restraints of what my family did to me, I say to my son Jayden that I send all the love to you in the world everyday for the rest of my life.”

She added, “My love for my children has no boundaries and it deeply saddens me to know his outcry of saying I wasn’t up to his expectations of a mother and maybe one day we can meet face to face and talk about this openly. Maybe dear child you can explain to me why our family would do that to anyone.”

In a recent interview with documentary filmmaker Daphne Barak, airing on ITV in the UK, Jayden said that he has “no hate” for his mom and expects to repair their relationship over time.

“I 100 percent think this can be fixed,” said Jayden. “It’s just going to take a lot of time and effort. I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better, I really want to see her again.” He added, in a message sent directly to Spears, “I love you a lot. I hope for the best for you. Maybe one day we can sit down like this and talk again.”

In her post, Spears also called out Kevin Federline and his state as their sons were growing up. “I helped your father, who hasn’t had a job in 15 years,” wrote Spears. “I assume it is easier for you guys to not have someone check on you to make sure you are doing your homework. I am sure the standards of your dad smoking weed everyday benefits your daily life at 15 to partake in a very cool generation. I completely understand your need to live with your father as I had to play the perfect role for 15 years for absolutely nothing.”

Spears and Federline, who were married in 2004 and later divorced in 2007, share two sons together, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden.

Kevin Federline recently said that their sons choose not to see her when both decided not to attend Spears’ recent wedding to Sam Ashghari on June 9, 2022.

“At the time it just wasn’t a good time to go,” said Jayden of their decision not to attend the wedding. “I’m not saying that I’m not happy for her. I’m really happy for them, but she didn’t invite the whole family, and then if it was just going to be me and Preston, I just don’t see how that situation would have ended on good terms.”

Photo: Rich Fury