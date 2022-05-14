Britney Spears Announces Miscarriage on Istagram: “We Have Lost Our Miracle Baby”

After what seemed like a number of good-news headlines from pop star Britney Spears, she recently shared some devastating news on Instagram.

Spears took to social media, as she has been doing often, to share a big life update.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,” she wrote. “This is a devastating time for any parents. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along. However, we were overly excited to share the good news. Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment.”

Spears later added in the comment section, “We are grateful for what we have in the process of expanding our beautiful family 💝 Thank you for your support.”

Last month, Spears took to social media to announce her pregnancy with fiancé Sam Asghari.

Ever since Britney Spears was freed from her 13-year conservatorship, she has been taking back her life one step at a time. The pop singer has been calling out those who harmed her over the course of her conservatorship and has even signed a book deal for 15 million dollars.

And the pregnancy announcement was one more step in that direction.

In a social media post, the “Toxic” singer explained how she found out she was pregnant with her third child. She also explained why she would limit her public appearances for the duration of her pregnancy (hint: it has to do with the paparazzi). Read her full post, emojis included, below.

“I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ … I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ???’ My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly 🤪 !!!’ So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby 👶🏼 … 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant 🤰🏼🙈🙈🙈 It’s growing !!! If 2 are in there … I might just lose it 😬😬😬😬😬😬 … I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money 💴 shot of me 📸 like they unfortunately already have … it’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression … I have to say it is absolutely horrible 😔 … women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret 🤫 😬😬😬 … This time I will be doing yoga 🧘‍♀️ every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love 💕 !!!”

Spears is currently engaged to fiancé Sam Asghari. She has two boys, Sean Preston and Jayden James with ex Kevin Federline.