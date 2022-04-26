Britney Spears is Taking a Social Media “Hiatus”

These days, pop star Britney Spears has become just about as famous for her posts on Instagram and social media as she has for her hits like “Toxic.”

But that may all be changing soon.

To wit, the 40-year-old Spears posted on Instagram recently announcing that she is going to be taking a break from social media. The news occurs just weeks after Spears told the world that she is recently pregnant with her third child.

Wrote Spears on IG to her nearly 41-million followers: “I’m going on a social media hiatus for a little while 📱 !!! I send my love and God bless you all 💓💓🌹🌹 !!!”

Of late, Spears has used social media to gain awareness about her father’s conservatorship. Her father controlled her career and her finances up until recently. The 13-year conservatorship has ended last year thanks to the #FreeBritney hashtag and social media movement.

Earlier this month, Spears and her partner Sam Asghari announced that the couple was expecting their first child together. Spears previously testified in court during the conservatorship proceedings that her conservators forced her to use birth control.

Said Spears about recently losing weight ahead of a Maui vacation only to quickly gain it back: “So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby.”

The duration of Spears’ break from social media is not yet known. Though it’s likely her millions of followers will miss her unabashed, quirky, and often fun posts.

Britney Spears (Photo: Randee St. Nicholas / RCA Records