Britney Spears: “I Want Justice and Won’t Stop Until Something is Done to Those Who Harmed Me”

As Britney Spears frees herself from the conservatorship her father Jaime Spears enacted upon her 13 years ago, the singer is not afraid to speak her mind.

Past Instagram posts by the pop star have her condemning her family for putting her through such atrocities as drugging her, not allowing her to make her own decisions, and making her work tirelessly for them throughout her career. Spears has had enough. Her most recent post continues to call her family out but this time, the singer is demanding justice.

“In a world 🌎 where it’s okay to lock your daughter up and make her work 7 days a week … 8:00 am to 6:00 pm … no days off … 105 people are in and out of a small trailer home 🏡 weekly … No private baths 🛁 … seen naked when changing … drugged … can’t even speak or talk … has to be available to the treatment people and show up every day for 10 hours a day … if not will have to stay longer … never given a date on when you can leave … 9:00 pm bed every night … like 8 gallons of blood 🩸weekly … this happened to me for 4 months after I worked for my dad and my family for 13 fucking years … I gave my all when I worked only to be literally thrown away … I was nothing more than a puppet to my family yet to the public I just performed on stage and did what I was told to do … but it was worse than that because it was accepted and approved by the people I loved the most 💔 … Looks are deceiving …. I must have it nice on vacations lol !!!! After 13 years damn straight I should go !!! I was treated less than, demoralized and embarrassed … nobody should ever be treated the way I was ….,” she wrote in the post.

But Spears is not stopping there. Just because the conservatorship has ended, doesn’t mean it’s over for the 40-year-old singer.

“The reason I bring this up is because ending the conservatorship is a huge deal but come on … THAT’S IT ??? They all got away with it !!! If you’ve ever been in shock 😱 for 4 months … threatened for your life … you would be upset too … I’m not done … I want justice and won’t stop until something is done to those who harmed me … and YES I was harmed !!!! This is a message to all who have been threatened for their life … You are NOT ALONE !!!!”

Recently Spears inked a publishing deal with Simon & Schuster to write a tell-all memoir for a reported $15 million. The book will include Spears’ own accounts of her rise to fame and her career, in addition to her relationship with her family.

In December of 2021, Jamie Spears filed court documents demanding that his daughter’s estate pay his legal team for “ongoing fiduciary duties relating to the winding up of the Conservatorship of the Person and Estate.”

In January 2022, Britney filed her response, alleging that Jamie had violated California’s standards of conduct while acting as her conservator with his financial misconduct. No decision has been made by the court, but on Jan. 19, Los Angeles Judge Brenda Penny issued a July 27 hearing on the case.

Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage