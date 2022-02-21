Britney Spears Signs $15 Million Deal for Tell-All Memoir

Britney Spears has inked a publishing deal with Simon & Schuster to write a tell-all memoir for a reported $15 million.

The book will include Spears’ own accounts of her rise to fame and her career, in addition to her relationship with her family. News of Spears’ upcoming book deal comes three months after a Los Angeles Superior Court judge terminated the pop star’s 13-year conservatorship.

Spears, 40, has been vocal about her relationship with her family, including her estrangement from her father Jamie, mother Lynne, and younger sister Jamie Lynne since her conservatorship ended.

Jamie Lynn recently released her own memoir Things I Should Have Said: Family, Fame, and Figuring it Out, and received backlash from Britney on social media following a TV appearance to promote her book. In her post, Spears said that her sister was barely around her during their alleged early rifts, particularly when she was put under conservatorship nearly 14 years ago.

“She was never around me much 15 years ago at that time,” said Britney on Twitter. “So why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense.”

Jamie Lynn responded, “It’s hard to see these posts, as I know the world also feels. I just wish her well. Brit, I am always here, you know behind the scenes I have always been here. It’s becoming exhausting when conversations and texts we have in private don’t match what you post on social media… I know you’re going through a lot and I never want to diminish that, but I also can’t diminish myself.”

Though her conservatorship has ended, Spears is still entangled in the court with her father, who is requesting that the singer continue to pay his legal fees. Jamie Spears filed court documents in December of 2021, demanding that his daughter’s estate pay his legal team for “ongoing fiduciary duties relating to the winding up of the Conservatorship of the Person and Estate.”

In January 2022, Britney filed her response, alleging that Jamie had violated California’s standards of conduct while acting as her conservator with his financial misconduct. No decision has been made by the court, but on Jan. 19, Los Angeles Judge Brenda Penny issued a July 27 hearing on the case.

Photo: RCA Records