Britney Spears’ Wedding Crashed by First Husband Jason Alexander

Those hearing that Jason Alexander crashed Britney Spears’ recent wedding can perhaps feel at ease: it’s not the actor who rose to fame via the sitcom Seinfeld.

However, that will not offer Spears any solace.

Yes, Spears’ wedding to fiancé Sam Asghari was halted briefly on Thursday (June 9) by the music’s ex-husband, Alexander, share the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Spears’ home to investigate a trespassing complaint and they found Alexander. After a records check, Variety reports, Alexander was found to have an out-of-county warrant and he was arrested.

Deputies are still investigating the events to determine if more charges will be placed on Alexander.

Spears married Alexander, her childhood friend, nearly 20 years ago in 2004. They were wed for just 55 hours before annulling it.

In September, Spears and Asghari got engaged just as the pop star was freed from her lengthy conservatorship battle with her family after 13 years. In May, Spears made public that she’d recently suffered a miscarriage. In April, she’d announced her pregnancy.

Said Spears in May, “Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all the support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment.”

Spears and Asghari met on the set of a music video in 2016 for the song “Slumber Party.” Of the meeting, Spears said in 2017: “This guy was really cute,’ so I called him… he’s just a really fun, funny person.”

The marriage to Asghari is Spear’ third. Her second was to Kevin Federline. They divorced in 2007.

Added Asghari to People in 2021, “I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half… and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves … I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together.”