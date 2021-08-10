Britney Spears’ Conservatorship: Judge Denies Request to Expedite Hearing to Remove Father

Despite damning testimonies about Jamie P. Spears’ “abusive” treatment in his role as his conservator of his daughter’s estate, presiding superior court judge Brenda Penny has denied Britney Spears’ attorney Matthew Rosengart’s request to expedite her next hearing. Following the decision Monday (August 9), the court date regarding the suspension and removal of Jamie from the popstar’s conservatorship is still set for September 29.

The initial petition from Rosengart requested the hearing be fast-tracked to late August, citing that “every day matters.” Though Jodi Montgomery now temporarily serves as Spears’ conservator of person—managing day-to-day life, including medical decisions— her father still oversees her estate. This includes all of her financial decisions over an estate Forbes estimated as nearly $60 million.

Rosengart argued in a statement last Thursday (August 5) that Jamie is “enriching himself at his daughter’s expense.” He added that Jamie had “grossly overpaid” her former business manager, Tri Star Sports and Entertainment. According to the motion, Jamie Spears paid the firm $500,000 in December 2019—$300,000 more than was supposedly due, on top of the fact Spears had taken a hiatus from performing earlier that year.

Investigations into the claims of fraudulent spending can begin once Jamie is removed from his post as conservator. According to court papers, the request to remove Spears’ father has been supported by Spears’ medical team, her mother, and her current personal conservator, Montgomery.

Jamie’s attorney, Vivian Lee Thoreen agreed with the request to expedite the hearing. But, her argument still opposes the push for removal, citing that her client “dutifully and faithfully served as the conservator of his daughter’s estate without any blemishes on his record.”

Judge Penny’s order denying the request did not provide a reason. But because the application was denied without prejudice, there is an opportunity for the petition to be filed again with additional evidence.