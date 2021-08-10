Brandi Carlile To Bring Joni Mitchell’s ‘Blue’ to Carnegie Hall

Grammy Award-winning artist Brandi Carlile will perform Joni Mitchell’s entire 1971 album, Blue on stage at Carnegie Hall on November 6.

The highly-anticipated event follows a 2019 sold-out show at Disney Hall in Los Angeles. Mitchell, who has had Carlile as a frequent guest at her home in her retirement, attended the concert, along with artist friends and admirers like Elton John. The two beloved acts met at a 75th birthday tribute gig for Mitchell and have become close friends since. Carlile—who recently released her memoir, Broken Horses—penned the liner notes for the 50th-anniversary release of Blue.

“In my opinion, Blue is the greatest album ever made,” she wrote. “Blue didn’t make me a better songwriter. Blue made me a better woman… No matter what we are dealing with in these times we can rejoice and know that of all the ages we could have lived through, we lived in the time of Joni Mitchell.”

Carlile’s performance of Blue is just a month after the release date of her forthcoming seventh solo studio album, In These Silent Days—due October 1 via Atlantic Records. The artist shared her lead single, “Right On Time,” with an accompanying video directed by her friend and actor Courteney Cox.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, August 12 at 11 a.m., with a presale for Carlile’s “Bramily” fan club members starting Tuesday, August 10 at 11 a.m.

