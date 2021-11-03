Mick Jagger Shows Off Halloween Costume; Strolls Around Dallas Ahead of Show

On Halloween, Sunday (October 31), Hall of Fame rocker and Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger showed off his Halloween costume with fellow Stones bandmate, Ronnie Wood.

The “Satisfaction” singer took to Instagram to share the photo saying, “Happy Halloween from Ronnie and me!”

Check out their festive outfits below.

Happy Halloween from Ronnie and me! pic.twitter.com/Scpz2FLEfO — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) October 31, 2021

The following day, Jagger took a number of photos of himself strolling around Dallas, Texas at different locales as the Rolling Stones were in town to play the Cotton Bowl the next night.

“Out and about in Dallas today, looking forward to seeing you all @cottonbowlstad tomorrow night,” he posted on Twitter.

Check out those shots below.

Out and about in Dallas today, looking forward to seeing you all @cottonbowlstad tomorrow night! pic.twitter.com/tnIsI3VqsH — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) November 1, 2021

This isn’t the first time Jagger has meandered through an American city of late without encumbrance. (He must like the feeling!) In September, Jagger took a picture at a Charlotte pub without notice.

Out and about last night in Charlotte, NC pic.twitter.com/BWssvivAII — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) September 30, 2021

For the Stones frontman, 2021 has been tumultuous. The year has included a major tour for his British-born band and the death of Rolling Stones drummer, Charlie Watts, who passed away earlier this year.

The Stones honored the legendary drummer shortly after at a show not long after.