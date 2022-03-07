Phoebe Bridgers Announces 2022 Reunion Tour

After a busy 2021—4 Grammy nominations, a debut appearance on SNL, a sold-out Fall tour, collaborations with Taylor Swift and The Killers, and more—Phoebe Bridgers isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. The 27-year-old singer/songwriter has announced dates for her upcoming Reunion Tour that will take her across the United States and Canada, as well as to the UK and Europe for the very first time.

The spring tour will kick off on April 13 in Phoenix, Arizona, making stops in Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, Houston, Tampa, Washington DC, and New York, before heading overseas to Dublin, Madrid and Paris, and London. Bridgers will wrap the tour back in the states on August 28 in Los Angeles, California.

One dollar of every headline show ticket sold will be donated to The Mariposa Fund, fiscally sponsored by The West Fund, which helps pay for undocumented people trying to obtain reproductive health services, including abortion.

Verified Fan Presale begins Thursday, March 10th at 12pm local time.

ALL DATES:

4/13: Arizona Federal Theatre – Phoenix, AZ

4/15: Coachella – Indio, CA

4/22: Coachella – Indio, CA

5/13: The Amp at Craig Ranch – Las Vegas, NV

5/14: Kilby Block Party – Salt Lake City, UT

5/17: Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO

5/19: The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory – Dallas, TX

5/20: Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park – Austin, TX

5/21: The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TX

5/22: Hangout Fest – Gulf Shores, AL

5/24: The Cuban Club – Tampa, FL

5/25: St Augustine Amphitheatre – St Augustine, FL

5/27: Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park – Atlanta, GA

5/28: Forecastle Festival – Louisville, KY

5/31: Starlight Theatre – Kansas City, MO

6/1: The Waiting Room Outdoors – Omaha, NE

6/3: BMO Harris Pavilion – Milwaukee, WI

6/4: Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island – Chicago, IL

6/7: RBC Echo Beach – Toronto, ON

6/8: MTelus – Montreal, QC

6/9: Thompson’s Point – Portland, ME

6/11: The Anthem – Washington, DC

6/12: The Anthem – Washington, DC

6/13: Stone Pony Summer Stage – Asbury Park, NJ

6/15: BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at Prospect Park Bandshell – Brooklyn, NY

6/20: Fairview Park – Dublin, Ireland

6/22: Barrowland – Glasgow, UK

6/24-25: Glastonbury – Somerset, UK

6/26: O2 Academy – Birmingham, UK

6/30: Roskilde Festival – Roskilde, Denmark

7/2: Rock Werchter Festival – Werchter, Belgium

7/3: Down The Rabbit Hole Festival – Ewijk, Netherlands

7/5: Carroponte – Milan, Italy

7/7: Bilbao BBK Festival – Bilbao, Spain

7/8: Mad Cool Festival – Madrid, Spain

7/9: NOS Alive Festival – Lisbon, Portugal

7/14: Colours of Ostrava – Ostrava, Czech Republic

7/17: Lollapalooza Paris – Paris, France

7/22: Latitude Festival – Suffolk, UK

7/23: O2 Apollo – Manchester, UK

7/26: O2 Academy Brixton – London, UK

8/7: Hinterland – Saint Charles, IA

8/18: Spokane Pavilion – Spokane, WA

8/20: Orpheum Theatre – Vancouver, BC

8/23: Marymoor Park – Redmond, WA

8/25: Edgefield Amphitheater – Troudale, OR

8/27: Vina Robles Amphitheatre – Paso Robles, CA

8/28: This Ain’t No Picnic – Los Angeles, CA