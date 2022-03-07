Dolly Parton Says New Book Exposes the “Dark Side” of the Music Industry

Dolly Parton says she reveals some of the realities of working in the music business in the new thriller novel, Run Rose Run, which she co-authored with James Patterson.

The book, which was accompanied by an album of the same name, follows the story of young singer AnnieLee, who moves to Nashville to chase her music dreams and befriends a retired country singer named Ruthanna.

Parton says the book also reveals the darker side of the industry and in the book description that Nashville is “where she’s come to claim her destiny. It’s also where the darkness she’s fled might find her. And destroy her.”

Country superstar @DollyParton and prolific bestseller @JP_Books have teamed up on a new thriller. Set in Nashville, “Run Rose Run” tells the story of a country singer who finds out the music industry can be just as heartbreaking as the secret she’s carrying. This #CBSSunday pic.twitter.com/DTdthvjTjy — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) March 4, 2022

When asked if she had experienced some of the things depicted in the book, Parton said “Oh yeah.” She added, “You see all that. All the managers that… people that will rip you off, they try to steal your songs. They’ll con you. They’ll do whatever. I have seen it all.”

Now 76, Dolly said that she’s open to a film adaptation of Run Rose Run, which was originally pitched to her and Patterson in 2019. “I’m hoping to get to play that character when we do a movie of the book,” she said, “which we hope to do, at some point.”

The Country Music Hall of Famer is set to host the 57th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards from Las Vegas with Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett and will perform a song from the Run, Rose, Run album with Kelsea Ballerini.

In addition to a film around Run, Rose, Run, Parton is also plotting a musical film around her life and career.

Photo: Stacie Huckeba/Butterfly Records LLC