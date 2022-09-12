Britney Spears Says She May Never Perform Again

Britney Spears said she has been traumatized by the work she released during her 13-year conservatorship and will most likely never perform again in a since-deleted Instagram post on September 11.

In her post, Spears took aim at her father Jamie Spears, who headed her conservatorship from 2008 through 2021, and said that she wasn’t happy with various elements of promotion during her four-year Las Vegas residency, including photographs taken of her and the dancers who were hired for the shows.

“I will be honest in the beginning 13 years of conservatorship like eight videos I only like one – ‘Work Bitch’—the most offensive so-called professional pictures on every tour,” wrote Spears. “I mean they could have at least cheated and retouched them for me. … two day shoots for new show in Vegas literally the worst ever and me excited for the pictures for five months on tour. They never showed me any. I’d rather quit shit in my pool and shoot photos of myself in studios over working with the most offensive people in my life.”

“I’m pretty traumatized for life,” added Spears, “and yes I’m pissed as fuck and no I won’t probably perform again just because I’m stubborn and I will make my point.”

In a more recent post, Spears continued to explain her stance saying that “it’s only been 10 months since the conservatorship has ended,” and she hopes her parents “both burn in hell.”

Further, Spears recently released her first new music since her 2016 album Glory with a reimagined version of Elton John’s and Bernie Taupin’s 1971 hit “Tiny Dancer” in August. Listen to “Hold Me Closer” HERE.

“I’m learning every day is a clean slate to try and be a better person and do what makes me happy—yes I choose happiness today,” wrote Spears upon release of her collaboration with John. “I tell myself every day to let go of the hurt bitterness and try to forgive myself and others to what may have been hurtful.”

She added, “I want to be fearless like when I was younger and not be so scared and fearful.”

