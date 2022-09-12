Exclusive: Zac Brown Band Announces New Collab with Ingrid Andress as Part of ‘The Comeback Deluxe’ Album

American Songwriter is proud to (exclusively) share the news that acclaimed country group Zac Brown Band has announced a new collaboration with artist Ingrid Andress as part of the band’s forthcoming The Comeback deluxe album.

The deluxe edition is set to drop later this month on September 30.

As part of the new deluxe album, Brown has enlisted some of his well-known musical friends to join him on a few songs, from Andress, Blake Shelton (on the single “Out in The Middle“), and Cody Johnson (on “Wild Palomino“) to Marcus King and Jamey Johnson (together on the song, “Stubborn Pride“). Also, James Taylor is featured on the song “Love & Sunsets.”

The band’s collaboration with Andress comes on the stirring track “Any Day Now,” which is set to release this week on Friday (September 16). The song is now the fifth single announced as part of the new deluxe edition. Fans can pre-order it HERE.

Brown, who was American Songwriter’s digital cover artist in June, talked about his successes, as well as his rise to popularity via a strong work ethic and constant grind.

“Well, 2008 was when our first song went out to radio.” Brown told American Songwriter about “Chicken Fried.” “But for 10 years before that—I had toured for six years with just me and a drummer, playing all over the Southeast. One thing I’ve learned being around this business and trying to help other artists: talent comes pretty cheap. There are a lot of talented people. But not a lot of people have the hustle and the grind.”

Brown remembers playing for six hours a night for six or seven nights a week for years on end. He remembers going into the sports bars and presenting them with an idea—to give him and his drummer a bar tab and to let them take money at the door. But then they’d play for those hours on end at no relative cost to the venue. With this model, Brown played somewhere between 250 and 300 shows a year for a decade.

“We paid our dues,” Brown says. “We learned how to read a crowd, how to pick covers that they would know. We were trying to win people over one person at a time, one room at a time.”

Photo by Danny Clinch