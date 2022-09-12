Elton John to Say Farewell to U.S.

Goodbye yellow brick road and goodbye U.S. shows.

Elton John will perform what has been advertised as his final concert United States side at Dodgers Stadium on Nov. 20.

Can’t be in Los Angeles then? Don’t worry, Disney+ has got it covered.

The streaming service announced the show will be exclusively livestreamed as a part of a big feature package, accompanying the previously announced documentary, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances And the Years That Made His Legend.

The film, centered around John’s ongoing farewell tour, will look back at his career and feature never-before-seen concert and archival footage throughout the singer’s 60-year, 31-album career. It is not yet known when the film will premiere, but the project will most likely see a string of festival runs and limited theatrical releases before being made exclusively available on Disney+.

While the singer says goodbye to the U.S. in November, John will stay on the yellow brick road for the majority of 2023, ringing in the New Year in Australia and New Zealand, spending March through July touring Europe, and ending with his final scheduled show in Stockholm, Sweden on July 8, 2023.

His final run of shows does not mean we won’t get new music from the “Benny and the Jets” superstar. In a recent collaboration with Britney Spears, the two recorded a reinvention of John’s mega-hit “Tiny Dancer” with “Hold Me Closer.” John reportedly told the tune’s producer Andrew Watt, “‘This isn’t the ‘New Tiny Dancer;’ this is a fun, new version for people to listen to when they’re having a drink in Ibiza and dance to. It’s not serious.'”

The punchy dance track is a little Elton and a lot Britney as the song marks her comeback and first release since her 13-year conservatorship ended in November of last year.

Elton John (Photo: Ben Gibson)