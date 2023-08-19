Britney Spears Says She’s “A Little Shocked” by Split from Sam Asghari

Britney Spears is speaking out about her split from her husband and former backup dancer Sam Asghari after 14 months of marriage. On Friday (August 18), the pop star shared a message about their impending divorce, which Asghari confirmed hours earlier through a statement on his Instagram account.

“As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together,” Spears writes. “6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!!” But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!!

The response was shared as the caption of a video posted to Instagram, showing Spears dancing and blotting sweat from her body with a tissue. She also thanks friends and fans who have shared their support in recent days as news broke of her separation from Asghari.

“In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!!” the singer continued. “I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!! I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses !!!

“If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors,” she continues. “But that’s when I needed family the most !!! You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions !!!!”

Spears ended the message on a positive note, promising she will be “as strong as I can and do my best !!! And I’m actually doing pretty damn good !!! Anyways have a good day and don’t forget to smile !!!”

According to Variety, Spears has hired high-profile divorce lawyer Laura Wasser to represent her in legal proceedings. Wasser will work alongside attorney Mathew Rosengart, who helped emancipate Spears from a 13-year-long conservatorship.

