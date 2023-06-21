Britney Spears Reveals She Visited Sister Jamie Lynn on ‘Zoey 102’ Set

Britney Spears is showing us a glimpse of her family reunions! The singer celebrated another family gathering on Tuesday as she revealed to her fans that she had recently enjoyed a reunion with her once-distant younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears.

“It was nice to visit my sister on set last week !!! I’ve missed you guys so much !!! Loyal girls stay home but it’s so nice to visit family 😌 !!!,” Spears stated on her Instagram post which showed her on a boat.

Spears was seen wearing a pink bikini as she plunged into the ocean while holidaying alongside her husband, Sam Asghari. The 41-year-old singer revealed it was their first vacation in a year, and both of them appeared to be thoroughly relishing the rest and relaxation.

“I’m so so blessed and l’m gonna play the queen of hearts now 😜 !!! Normally that’s Spanish right mamma 😏 !!! Should I do French from now on ??? Latin ??? Portuguese or German ???,” Britney went on to add before saying, “Nahh I dunno 🤷🏼‍♀️ because I don’t speak English 😂😂😂 !!”

The news about Spears and Jamie Lynn’s reunion came a month after Spears celebrated a reconciliation with her mother, Lynne, thereby putting an end to their prolonged estrangement.

“My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years … it’s been such a long time … with family there’s always things that need to be worked out… but time heals all wounds!!!,” she wrote back in May.

The reconciliation between the sisters is a surprise to most, especially considering that Jamie Lynn’s 2022 memoir, Things I Should Have Said, contained revelations that seemed to exacerbate the ups and downs of their relationship. Spears has repeatedly stated her relationship with her family has been complicated since she was placed under a conservatorship back in 2009. It was officially terminated in November 2021. But, the singer went on to share a statement on Twitter noting that she loved her sister unconditionally.

“All I know is I love you unconditionally!!!” she stated. “So go ahead and say whatever you want… it’s so tacky for a family to fight publicly like this!!! You say you love me… yet your loyalty is still with the people that hurt me the most!!!”