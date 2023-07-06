Britney Spears Speaks Out Following Altercation with NBA Player’s Security

Britney Spears has broken her silence following an altercation with the security team of San Antonio Spurs player Victor Wembanyama on Wednesday night (July 5) at Catch restaurant at the ARIA Hotel in Las Vegas. After filing a police report, the pop star shared additional details of the incident on social media.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Traumatic experiences are not new to me and I have had my fair share of them,” Spears wrote on social media Thursday evening (July 6). “I was not prepared for what happened to me last night. I recognized an athlete in my hotel lobby as I was heading to dinner. I later went to a restaurant at a different hotel and saw him again. I decided to approach him and congratulate him on his success. It was really loud, so I tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention. I am aware of the [player’s] statement where he mentions ‘I grabbed him from behind’ but I simply tapped him on the shoulder. His security then back handed me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd. Nearly knocking me down and causing my glasses off my face.

“I get swarmed by people all the time,” she continued. “In fact, that night. I was swarmed by a group of at least 20 fans. My security team didn’t hit any of them.”

It was previously reported that when Spears walked up to Wembanyama and tapped the player on the shoulder, The Spurs’ Director of Team Security Damian Smith allegedly backhand slapped her. Spears further acknowledged that the story is out there and that while it is “super embarrassing” she decided to share her side in hopes to set an example.

“This story is super embarrassing to share with the world but its out there already,” she added. “However, I think it’s important to share this story and to urge people in the public eye to set an example and treat all people with respect.

“Physical violence is happening too much in this world. Often behind closed doors. I stand with all the victims and my heart goes out to all of you!!! I have yet to get a public apology from the player, his security or their organization. I hope they will…

“I cherish the tremendous amounts of love and support I am receiving at the moment. Thank you to the Las Vegas PD and the detectives for their support.”