Justin Timberlake Sings “Cry Me a River” Amid Britney Spears Drama: “No Disrespect”

During the early 2000s, it was almost impossible to turn on the radio and not hear NSYNC. Just to give an understanding of their reach in the music industry, their second album, No Strings Attached, sold over 2 million copies in a single week, setting a record at the time. While the band eventually split, member Justin Timberlake continued to have a prosperous career with hits like “Cry Me a River.” With the song inspired by his former relationship with pop star Britney Spears, it seems that Timberlake wants to move away from the past after his ex released her memoir The Woman in Me.

While 20-plus years have passed since Spears and Timberlake spent time together, her memoir reignited the discussion about their relationship. In the book, Spears wrote, “I felt there was no way at the time to tell my side of the story. I couldn’t explain, because I knew no one would take my side once Justin had convinced the world of his version. I don’t think Justin realized the power he had in shaming me.” She insisted, “I don’t think he understands to this day.”

With the memoir holding nothing back, Timberlake received a great deal of backlash for some of the statements and accusations hurled at the star. Recently, he performed at the opening of the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas. Performing an hour-long set for fans in attendance, the singer played some of his greatest hits, which included the breakup hit “Cry Me a River.”

Justin Timberlake Apologizes For His Actions

While the song includes verses about infidelity and an actress looking similar to Spears, Timberlake took a moment to address the crowd, stating he meant “No disrespect” by wanting to still perform his hit. With his wife, Jessica Biel, in attendance, the singer also performed other hits like “Sexy Back”, “Suit and Tie”, and “Like I Love You.” Not only did fans enjoy the show, but Biel was seen dancing along at the invite-only event.

As for Spears, back in 2021, Timberlake apologized to his former girlfriend for how he acted during their relationship. He said, “I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others … I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed.”

(Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)