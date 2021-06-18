Britney Spears Unsure If She Will Perform on Stage Again

Britney Spears stated, via an Instagram video, that she may never perform again. The video itself was standard content for the pop icon—she was online to answer questions from her fans. Spears divulged that her favorite business trip was when Donatella Versace flew her to Italy for a few fashion shows, and that her shoe size is a seven.

Her final Q&A, however, is what has shocked the public the most. “Will I ever take the stage again? I have no idea. I’m having fun right now, I’m in a transition in my life and I’m enjoying myself,” Spears revealed.

Hearing this difficult confession was heartbreaking for many fans, and some speculate that it may have to do with Spears’ infamous conservatorship status. You can read more about what a conservatorship entails and Spears’ upcoming court appearance here.

Overall, though, we’re just happy that this superstar is happy… and still answering our fan mail.

Photo credit: WireImage/Getty Images