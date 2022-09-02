Brittany Aldean Defends Post About Children & Gender on ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’

Jason Aldean’s publicity firm recently parted ways with the singer following statements that his wife, Brittany Aldean, posted about children and gender.

Brittany originally stated, “I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life,” on her Instagram account before making additional comments on social media.

Following this post, several other country music stars weighed in on Brittany’s statements, including Cassadee Pope and Maren Morris. “You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging. But instead here we are, hearing someone compare their ‘tomboy phase’ to someone wanting to transition. Real nice,” Pope tweeted.

To defend her comments, Brittany joined Tucker Carlson on Tucker Carlson Tonight Thursday night and talked about her recent “Don’t Tread On Our Kids” Barbie-inspired merch.

“I was extremely surprised,” Brittany said about the response to her statements. “I never thought that there was anything wrong with [my statement]. I think I’m advocating for children.”

She added, “I think that children should not be allowed to make these life-changing decisions at such a young age. They are not mature enough; they should have parents who love them and advocate for them regardless. We have ages on everything. We have it for cigarettes, driving, military, voting… yet for some reason, people think that we can let a child choose their gender so young? It’s very baffling to me.

“People are entitled to their opinions. [But] we, as conservatives, have a hard time having an opinion, especially in society today; in media, in relationships and the workplace,” she concluded.

Brittany currently has 2.3 million followers on her Instagram account, and she runs an apparel and merchandise company called Brittany & Kasi with her sister-in-law, Kasi. The latter is married to country singer Chuck Wicks.

“Instead of getting twisted about the twisting of my words, I’ve chosen to bring some good out of it,” Brittany wrote about her new “Don’t Tread On Our Kids” clothing series.

Watch Brittany Aldean’s full interview with Tucker Carlson below.

Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for ACM