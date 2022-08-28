Maren Morris, Cassadee Pope, Candace Owens, and More Share War of Words Following Brittany Aldean’s Gender Identity Post

Maren Morris and Cassadee Pope have been trading some harsh words with Candace Owens and others on Twitter, in response to Brittany Aldean’s recent comment about gender identity around her younger “tomboy phase.”

On Aug. 23, Aldean posted an Instagram Reel of herself applying makeup with the caption, “I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase,” wrote Aldean. “I love this girly life.”

A day later, Pope responded to Aldean on social media. “You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging,” said Pope. “But instead here we are, hearing someone compare their ‘tomboy phase’ to someone wanting to transition. Real nice.”

In response, Aldean shared Pope’s message on her own Instagram Story and said, ”[Cassadee Pope] wrote this about in me regarding my last reel,” then shared another post, vowing to “always support my children and do what I can to protect their innocence.”

Aldean, who has a 4-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter with country singer Jason Aldean, continued, “The other day Memphis wanted to be a dinosaur, and tomorrow Navy will want to be a cat. They’re children. Some parents want to be accepted by society so badly, that they’re willing to make life-altering decisions for their children who aren’t old enough to fully comprehend the consequences of those actions.”

She added, “Love is protecting your child until they are mature enough as an adult to make their own life decisions. Thankful my parents allowed me to go through my tomboy phase without changing my gender. Until then, leave children alone.”

It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie. — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) August 26, 2022

Responding to Pope’s post, Maren Morris joined in the public feud. “It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human?” wrote Morris. “Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie.”

Pope later shared an Instagram photo of herself smiling during a recent visit to London while on tour, with the caption: “POV. Knowing you got under someone’s skin you don’t like in the first place.”

Morris responded, “You know, I’m glad she didn’t become a boy either because we really don’t need another asshole dude in the world. Sucks when Karens try to hide their homophobia/transphobia behind their ‘protectiveness of the children.” She added, “Fuck all the way off to Insurrection Barbie and the fellow IB’s trolling this comment section with their hypocritical, hateful asses.”

Mickey Guyton also responded to Cassadee’s London post with four red heart emojis, while Joy Oladokun commented, “Proud of you! also people tend to say ‘who are you’ when you are winning and more talented than their dry ass fave. Keep killing it.”

Morris later accused Aldean of being “transphobic” after a Twitter user tagged the singer in a tweet, calling the public feud over Aldean’s post was “confusing” and politically driven.

“If it’s confusing to you, it’s because you think we’re ‘fighting’ over politics,” wrote Morris. “We’re not. This isn’t political. We’re calling someone out for being transphobic and think it’s hilarious. It isn’t.”

Singer Candace Owens then chimed in, in defense of Aldean. “It’s easier to not castrate your children,” wrote Owens, tagging Morris and Pope. “But I guess whatever helps sell bad records. She later added, “Also my grammy is positively sobbing right now,” repeating Morris’ previous comment. “You sound like a 15-year-old girl on TikTok. You are in your 30’s. Grow up.”

Not responding to either artist, Aldean posted an Instagram video of Gabby Barrett performing onstage performing at Jason Aldean’s Rock N’ Roll Cowboy tour with the caption “Now back to supporting amazing women,” while Morris posted an Instagram Story video, urging people to check on their trans and gay friends. “Check on your trans friends, check on your gay friends,” wrote Morris. “Anyone that is in country music and had to look at that bullshit today and feel subhuman, so check on your friends. Me and Cass are good. Thank ya’ll so much for the love and support.”

