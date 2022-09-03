Alex Warren Drops Autobiographical Record Label Debut, “Headlights”

At just 21 years old, Alex Warren has a cumulative social media following of over 20 million. With this massive platform, Warren has recently branched out into the music world, now choosing to share his stories through song.

In the summer of 2021, Warren dropped his debut song, “One More I Love You.” The song recounts the heartbreaking story of his father’s passing, and it set the stage for the string of honest and autobiographical songs that would follow. Today, Warren has recently released his latest single and the first after signing with record label Atlantic Records. It’s a powerful and emotionally-charged ballad titled “Headlights.” The song builds and falls and builds again atop Warren’s steadfast vocals to tell the story of Warren’s battles with anxiety.

Mind is spinning out of control/ Running but there’s nowhere to go/ These days it’s so dark that I can’t see with headlights, Warren sings in the chorus.

“‘Headlights’ is about anxiety, feeling like an audience member watching your own life, and all the things you can’t control,” Warren told Rolling Stone. “This song means a lot to me because it perfectly describes how I’m currently feeling, as opposed to my previous tracks, which were more focused on events from my past. The song is inspired by a troubling time when I was 17 and felt I couldn’t do anything to get out of the hole of my anxiety, but also how I can still feel that way today. Experiencing that same anxiety despite my different circumstances is mesmerizing in a way. Releasing art that relates to people who share that struggle with anxiety and mental health issues, a struggle that can feel lonely and confusing, feels really powerful and beautiful to me.”

Check out the music video for “Headlights” below.

Photo Credit: Jimmy Fontaine/Shore Fire Media