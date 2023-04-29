Broadway Stars Jessica Vosk, Norm Lewis, And More Perform At White House State Dinner 

World leaders gathered at the White House on Wednesday (April 26) evening, for the state dinner hosted by United States President Joe Biden for South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and first lady Mrs. Kim Keon Hee.

Videos by American Songwriter

The prominent dinner was held in the East Room, under Washington DC’s famous Cherry Blossom branches. Throughout the night, the White House intertwined US and South Korean culture with exquisite cuisine, décor, and music to honor the “70 years of alliance” between the countries. Broadway Stars Jessica Vosk, Norm Lewis, and Lea Salonga served as the entertainment and delivered a catalog of show tunes.

“From my husband, I learned that all politics is personal,” said Dr. Jill Biden in a statement. “It’s about finding the common threads of humanity that connect us—that transcend distance and difference—and building on those shared values.”

The vocalists performed tracks from musicals such as Les Misérables, Funny Girl, and even “American Pie” in the State Dining Room. When Biden offered the stage to Yoon, he jumped and grabbed the mic to deliver a verse of Don McLean’s 1971 classic in English—his favorite song. According to The Washington Post, Biden gifted a guitar signed by the folk-rock artist to Yoon.

“We know this is one of your favorite songs,” said Biden. “When I was going to school, it was one of my favorite songs,” Yoon added.

Following the star-studded affair, Vosk and Lewis turned to social media to recap the once-in-a-lifetime experience. While dressed to the nines, the actress known for her role as Elphaba in Wicked, snapped photos around the estate and in historic rooms at the White House.

“Is it weird I’m deceased now?” she asked alongside the Instagram carousel that reveals highlights from the night.

Lewis, on the other hand, shared a glimpse into the breathtaking tablescape, portraits of former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama.

“Just a very casual White House photo dump,” shared the powerhouse vocalist. “What an honor to sing at the @whitehouse for President Yoon Suk Yoel and @potus @vp @secondgentleman alongside @msleasalonga @jessicavosk @michaelarden @tedrarthur and @jscribs. Having @k_jeanpierre as a “Dinner Date” certainly can’t be beat!.”

Approximately 200 guests flocked to the White House. The prestigious list also included Angelina Jolie, Olympian Chloe Kim, and home improvement couple Chip and Joanna Gaines. Biden held his first state dinner last fall, where he honored French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron.

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images