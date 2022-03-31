U2’s Bono Stops By U.S. Capitol to Thank Officers

These days, U2 frontman Bono is known almost as much for his work in politics and humanitarian issues as he is for singing and writing songs.

The performer proved both his interest and his metal when it comes to his understanding of sacrifice by stopping by the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. on Wednesday (March 30) to thank some of the officers who helped to thwart the gruesome attack on the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021, during which droves of former President Trump supporters stormed the building and killed three police officers: Brian D. Sicknick, Jeffrey Smith and Howard Liebengood.

“I haven’t been back since January 6th,” said Bono to the handful of officers on hand, camera flash bulbs going off. “And you guys saved America, as far as I’m concerned, from so much awfulness on that day. And I just want to say people around the world really respect you.”

See the tweet from the U.S. Capitol Police official Twitter handle below, which added, “Never know who you will run into on Capitol Hill. Thank you #Bono! @U2”

They then followed the post up with another, writing simply, “More pics!”

Bono has been vocal about his support for the current Presidential Administration.

He wrote on Instagram during the inauguration of the 46th president of the United States, Joe Biden, “As an Irishman, I’ve always believed America isn’t just a country, it’s an idea … one the whole world has a stake in. Lady Liberty’s been bruised and battered these past four years, but today her flame burns bright as we watch her torch transfer to two new leaders who will calm the waters, even while they chart a new course. Joe Biden understands that in perilous times like these it is Yeats’ concept of cold passion that’s required … an idea both very Irish, and very American.



“Congratulations and Godspeed to President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, whose history-making, history-shaping achievement deserves many more moments in the sun. And here’s to those conservatives who, when incited to turn your back on democracy, chose to put country above party, truth above tribalism … and accepted that the people have spoken.”