Jason Isbell: I Don’t Want “Assholes” at My Shows

Grammy Award-winning songwriter and performer Jason Isbell has as big a presence on social media—specifically, on Twitter—as he does on stage or on his acclaimed LPs.

And on Tuesday (March 8), Isbell made his feelings clear when it comes to his audience. He said he doesn’t want racists, sexual assaulters, fighters, and other jerks at his shows or buying his music.

Replying to a fan Tweet, Isbell wrote: “TBH it’s easier for me than it is for some artists, so there’s perspective to consider. But yes- I don’t want anybody who is ok with racism, anybody who doesn’t take the virus seriously, any boob-grabbers or fight starters or general assholes at my shows or listening to my albums.”

Isbell also added, “I don’t need their money I’m all good. I need to stay happy.”

I don’t need their money I’m all good. I need to stay happy. — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) March 8, 2022

The statement comes as one in a string for the socially-minded Isbell, who often puts women, people of color and other marginalized folks at the forefront of his mind when considering his work and his outreach.

Previously, Isbell criticized Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn, who had sent her own tweet as a dig against President Biden after the POTUS delivered his recent State of the Union address. Blackburn wrote on Twitter, “Joe Biden and Kamala Harris weaponized COVID. They refused to take a vaccine developed by President Trump.”

Isbell offered his own criticism of the senator to his many followers, writing, “This is your whole life, Marsha. You’re literally spending your one magical moment of existence doing this. You are the result of thousands of generations of survival and this is all we get from you. Constant horseshit.”

And a few months ago, Isbell tweeted his disapproval of the Grand Ole Opry after the musical institution welcomed in controversial country star Morgan Wallen.

Wallen, who remains embroiled in controversy over past racist comments, joined Ernest on stage at the Opry a few months back.

Isbell posted on Twitter to his nearly half a million followers, “Last night @opry you had a choice- either upset one guy and his ‘team,’ or break the hearts of a legion of aspiring Black country artists. You chose wrong and I’m real sad for a lot of my friends today. Not surprised though. Just sad.”