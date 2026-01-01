Brooks & Dunn Dish on Working With Morgan Wallen, Post Malone, and More (Exclusive)

Right now, life couldn’t be better for Brooks & Dunn. Ronnie Dunn himself told American Songwriter just that during an interview ahead of the duo‘s performance at New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash.

It’s no surprise that Dunn feels that way. He and Kix Brooks have had a big year. In 2025 alone, the guys got the chance to open for Morgan Wallen on his sold-out stadium tour and perform alongside the likes of Jason Aldean and Post Malone.

“From what I can tell, they’ve learned really well,” Brooks quipped of today’s top country talent. “It’s a blast. It’s fun to see their enthusiasm and how nice they are.”

Of Posty specifically, Dunn praised how “authentically enthusiastic” he is, a sentiment with which Brooks agreed.

“That authenticity sells it,” he said. “It doesn’t matter what he does—people go crazy for him.”

Brooks & Dunn Look Ahead to 2026

When they weren’t busy working with some of country music’s biggest names, Brooks & Dunn were on their own run of shows dubbed the Neon Moon Tour.

“It’s been really fun,” Brooks said of returning to the stage with Dunn. “I think coming off the Brooks & Dunn tour, both of us felt like we could go another 20 shows. We felt like we were just catching our groove. When you’ve been doing it as long as we have, and you catch a wave like this one… it feels really good.”

As for what’s to come in 2026, the guys will be back on the road. They’re set to play the festival circuit and rejoin Wallen on his I’m Still the Problem Tour.

“Right now, the people are showing up,” Brooks said. “They care enough about the music that you made for 35 years. They still kick off on ‘Brand New Man,’ and they still get fired up. That just makes you go, ‘OK. It’s freaking on. We’re gonna do this. Here we go.’”

On top of that, Brooks & Dunn is currently working on new music. While the duo was tight-lipped about what fans can expect from the upcoming release, which will likely come out in 2026, Dunn teased, “It’s just going to be huge, so get ready world.”

Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage