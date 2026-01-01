Lainey Wilson Kicks Off ‘New Year’s Eve Live’ in Nashville With a Flawless Performance Of “Hang Tight Honey”

Lainey Wilson is ready for 2026! The singer was one of three artists, alongside Jason Aldean and Bailey Zimmerman, to headline New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash this year.

Videos by American Songwriter

Taking the stage in Bicentennial Park, Wilson opened up the show in her signature fashion—a brown cowboy hat, orange outfit, and white fur coat—as she sang “Hang Tight Honey.”

What a strong start to an unforgettable night! 🔥 👏 @laineywilson set the tone on the #NashvilleNYE stage. pic.twitter.com/FqI51iP0cG — Nashville Tennessee (@visitmusiccity) January 1, 2026

Wilson returned to the stage shortly thereafter to play “4x4xU.” Later, Hardy joined Wilson on stage to sing his track, “Wait in the Truck.”

Wilson also took the stage again solo, playing “Wildflowers and Wild Horses.”

The five-hour broadcast, which is being hosted by Bert Kreischer and Hardy, is set to feature tons of unforgettable performances, including one from the latter host himself.

CeCe Winans and the Fisk Jubilee Singers are also set to perform during the special. Meanwhile, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Rascal Flatts, Riley Green, Megan Moroney, Zach Top, Keith Urban, Gretchen Wilson, and Stephen Wilson Jr. will take the stage from various venues across Music City.

Additionally, Dwight Yoakam and Marcus King will take the stage at Category 10, home of the official New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash watch party, with special guests Cody Alan and Caylee Hammack.

Fans can also look forward to appearances by comedian Dusty Slay, Entertainment Tonight‘s Cassie DiLaura, Sirius XM host Buzz Brainard, and UFC champion Kayla Harrison.

Lainey Wilson’s Year Ahead

Wilson’s New Year’s Eve performance capped off an incredible year for the singer. She put out the deluxe edition of her hit album, Whirlwind, in August.

That came out amid Wilson’s tour of the same name, which brought the singer across Europe and North America. The tour wrapped on Nov. 8 in Orlando.

From there, Wilson jetted back to Nashville, where she hosted the CMA Awards. During the show, she took home three trophies: Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, and Album of the Year.

Next year will be no less exciting for the singer. She’s up for three GRAMMY nominations at the February ceremony. After that, she’ll jet off to New Zealand and Australia for a run of shows.

Wilson is also set to hit the festival circuit hard next summer, including a headlining set at Stagecoach.

Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage