Brothers Osborne 2024 Tour: Concert Dates, How to Get Tickets, and More

2023 has been good to the Brothers Osborne. The stalwart country duo behind “Nobody’s Nobody” recently garnered two Grammy nods as well as CMA’s vocal duo of the year, and now they’re hitting the road to celebrate their success with the aptly titled Might As Well Be Us Tour.

Videos by American Songwriter

The Brothers will be hitting such major US cities as Atlanta, New Orleans, Philadelphia, Las Vegas, Chicago, and many more on the 35-date run. Sharing the bill with John and TJ will be Stephen Wilson Jr., The Cadillac Three, Zach Top, and more, promising a night of terrific live country music at every stop.

Tickets to the Brothers Osborne Might As Well Be Us Tour are available now via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Fans can expect to hear all of the Osbornes’ hits, from 2016’s smash “Stay a Little Longer” to the iconic “I’m Not For Everyone.” Full tour routing is listed below, so make sure to check and see if the six-time CMA winners will be taking a stage near you.

If you want to see the Brothers do what they do best in 2024, make sure to get your tickets while you still can—these are sure to go quickly.

Thu, March 28 // Milwaukee, WI // The Rave – Eagles Ballroom*

Fri, March 29 // Omaha, NE // Steelhouse Omaha*

Sat, March 30 // Waukee, IA // Vibrant Music Hall*

Wed, April 03 // Atlanta, GA // Coca-Cola Roxy+

Thu, April 04 // Spartanburg, SC // Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium+

Fri, April 05 // Chattanooga, TN // Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium+

Thu, April 11 // Cincinnati, OH // The Andrew J Brady Music Center^

Fri, April 12 // Birmingham, AL // Avondale Brewing Company^

Sat, April 13 // New Orleans, LA // Saenger Theatre^

Thu, April 18 // Boston, MA // MGM Music Hall at Fenway$

Fri, April 19 // Philadelphia, PA // The Metropolitan Opera House (“The Met”)$

Sat, April 20 // Wallingford, CT // Toyota Presents Oakdale Theatre$

Thu, April 25// Saint Augustine, FL // The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre+

Fri, April 26 // Orlando, FL // Hard Rock Live Orlando+

Sat, April 27 // Hollywood, FL // Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood.+#

Sat, May 18 // Idaho Falls, ID // Mountain America Center%

Sun, May 19 // Sandy, UT // Sandy Amphitheater%

Tue, May 21 // Portland, OR // Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall%

Wed, May 22 // Abbotsford, BC // Abbotsford Centre%

Fri, May 24 // Modesto, CA // The Fruityard%

Sat, May 25 // Oakland, CA //Fox Theater%

Wed, May 29 // San Diego, CA // Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre%

Fri, May 31 // Santa Barbara, CA // Santa Barbara Bowl%

Sun, June 02 // Las Vegas, NV // The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas%

Fri, June 07 // Charlotte, NC // Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre@

Sat, June 08 // Raleigh, NC // Red Hat Amphitheater@

Thu, June 13 // Columbus, OH // KEMBA Live! Outdoor Amphitheatre*

Fri, June 14 // Buffalo, NY // Terminal B at The Outer Harbor*

Sat, June 15 // Sterling Heights, MI // Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill*

Thu, June 20 //Pittsburgh, PA // Stage AE – Outdoors+

Fri, June 21 // Indianapolis, IN // Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park+

Sat, June 22 // Chicago, IL // The Salt Shed+

Thu, June 27 // LaFayette, NY // Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards Summer Concert Series*

Fri, June 28 // Newark, NJ // New Jersey Performing Arts Center – Prudential Hall*

Sat, June 29 // Cleveland, OH // Jacobs Pavilion*

*Stephen Wilson Jr.

+ The Cadillac Three

^ Zach Top

$ Jackson Dean

% Madeline Edwards

@ Caylee Hammack

# on-sale Dec 8 at 10 a.m. local time

Brothers Osborne: Might As Well Be Us Tour FAQ

When do tickets for the Brothers Osborne tour go on sale?

Tickets for Brothers Osborne’s Might As Well Be Us Tour are on sale now.

Where can I purchase official tickets to the Brothers Osborne Might As Well Be Us Tour?

You can buy official tickets to Brothers Osbourne’s latest North American tour through StubHub while supplies last.

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Brothers Osborne 2024 tour?

No, there aren’t any early access codes or presale opportunities for the Brothers Osborne Might As Well Be Us 2024 Tour as tickets are on sale now for all shows.

How much do Brothers Osborne tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

Tickets come in different pricing tiers depending on how close you sit to the stage, what concert venue you choose to attend, and what comes with the price of a ticket. Check StubHub for specifics on pricing no matter where you choose to attend.

Is there a limit to how many tickets I can buy?

Yes, StubHub currently has a limit of 20 tickets per transaction. If you want to buy more tickets than that, you may be able to do so in a separate transaction.

What’s the difference between VIP tickets and regular tickets?

VIP tickets usually come with a wide range of added benefits, sometimes including an exclusive entrance into the stadium/arena, a line-free merchandise shopping experience, free food or drinks, and front-row seating.

Regular tickets usually just cover the cost of admission and guarantee your seat.

Are there any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for the Brothers Osborne tour?

Check the Brothers’ website for any information regarding meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities.

Complete tour routing for the Brothers Osborne Might As Well Be Us Tour is detailed above.

Is there an age restriction for the Bruce Springsteen tour concert?

There shouldn’t be any age restrictions or requirements for the Brothers Osborne tour but check with your local concert venue through StubHub for confirmation.

Can I get a refund or exchange my ticket if I can’t attend?

Ticket refunds and exchanges are subject to the venue’s policy. Please contact the venue directly for more information.

You can bring personal recording equipment like the camera on your phone but you won’t be allowed to bring professional camera equipment or a camera bag.

Will merchandise be available for purchase at the concert?

Yes, Brothers Osborne merchandise will be available for purchase at the concert venue.

Are there opening acts or special guests for the Brothers Osborne tour?

Yes, the Brothers will be joined by Stephen Wilson Jr., The Cadillac Three, Zach Top, and more.

What happens if the concert is postponed or canceled?

If the concert is postponed, your tickets will be valid for the new date. If the concert is canceled, you will be eligible for a refund. Please note that this information is subject to change.

How can I avoid scams or counterfeit tickets?

You can avoid scams and counterfeit tickets by purchasing official tickets through StubHub, or by clicking here.

More Country & Americana Concerts

Don’t miss these other great Country and Americana tours coming soon to a stage near you!

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.