LØLØ Releases Bittersweet Yet Hopeful Love Song, “*snow in berlin*”

LØLØ‘s newest single, “*snow in berlin*,” dropped today, December 1, and the bittersweet, lilting tune is sure to tug on the heartstrings of anyone who is still hanging onto memories of an ex-lover. The song is sonically simple, employing only a guitar, but it’s LØLØ’s lyrics that make this song an emotional rollercoaster. She wrote the song after experiencing snowfall in Berlin for the first time after living in L.A.

“I wanted to write a song to remember that moment, of feeling something so special for the first time in a while,” she said of the inspiration behind the song. “But as fast as that snow can come down, it can also melt just as quick— the song goes through their different relationship stages, from falling in love, to breaking apart almost as fast.”

The song begins with the speaker meeting someone and beginning a romantic entanglement, falling in love “fast as snow in Berlin.” Later, she sings, My friend swears you’ll leave but I hope that you’ll stay / ‘cuz I start to picture me with your last name, which is a deeply relatable moment for anyone who’s a hopeless romantic. Eventually, the relationship begins to fall apart: You start acting different, got stuff on your mind / Say you’re scared you’re not good enough to be mind / You start being mean when I know that you’re kind / Used to make my whole day but now you make me cry.

LØLØ continually croons “I was rooting for you” after every change in the relationship. This one line gains more of a bittersweet meaning the worse the relationship gets, and the closer to ending it becomes. Now we’re not talking, I hope that you’re good / I still think about you, more than I should, she sings near the end of the song, and she seems resigned to the fact that the whirlwind romance has ended. She even goes so far as to “kiss someone new,” yet there’s still that person hanging on in the back of her mind.

But when you hear this I hope that you know / Ooh, I was rooting for you / Ooh, I was rooting for you / Ooh, I was rooting for you, LØLØ repeats at the conclusion, her angelic voice trailing off on the last hopeful line, Ooh, I’m still rooting for you.

“*snow in berlin*” is so simple, yet it has the power to conjure up memories of ex-partners that maybe you don’t want to remember. It may bring to mind your own intense romance, falling “fast as snow in Berlin,” or a sudden and devastating break-up. Whatever it calls to mind, there’s no denying this song has a poignant type of power in its lyrics. LØLØ has crafted a sonically straightforward yet lyrically rich experience with “*snow in berlin*.”

