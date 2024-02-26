The Black Crowes 2024 World Tour: How To Buy Tickets To Upcoming Dates

The Black Crowes have just announced their latest tour for 2024, where they’ll be playing 38 shows across America and Europe. They’ll be starting their tour in Las Vegas, Nevada at the Pearl Concert Theatre at Palms in February before wrapping up their latest run of dates in St. Paul, Minnesota at the Minnesota Yacht Club in July.

The Grammy Award-nominated artists are set to release their ninth album, Happiness Bastards, in March of this year, giving fans a chance to see their newest songs live in action. If you haven’t been to a Black Crowes concert, you’re missing out.

If you want to see The Black Crowes live on their latest tour, tickets are available now through StubHub where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub's FanProtect program.

If you want to see The Black Crowes perform in Madrid, Milan, or any of their other dates outside of the U.S., you can get official tickets through Viagogo.

While we can’t be certain as to what songs The Black Crowes will be performing on their latest tour, fans can expect the band to play a mix of old hits and new classics. They’ll probably be playing some songs for their latest album and might even throw in fan favorites like “She Talks to Angels”, “Hard to Handle”, and “Thorn in My Pride”.

While The Black Crowes are playing a whopping 38 shows next year, you should act fast if you want to get tickets. They’re sticking to one-nighters in the cities they perform in, giving fans a limited window to see some of the best rockers from the 90s in concert.

To get official tickets to see The Black Crowes in America, head to StubHub. If you're interested in seeing The Black Crowes abroad, head to Viagogo for official tickets.

Fri, Feb 9 – Las Vegas, NV – Pearl Concert Theatre at Palms

Sat, Feb 10 – Las Vegas, NV – Pearl Concert Theatre at Palms

Tue, Apr 2 – Nashville, TN – Grand Ole Opry House

Wed, Apr 3 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

Fri, Apr 5 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Sat, Apr 6 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Mon, Apr 8 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Wed, Apr 10 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Fri, Apr 12 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

Sat, Apr 13 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

Mon, Apr 15 – Seattle, WA – McCaw Hall

Tue, Apr 16 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Fri, Apr 19 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sat, Apr 20 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Tue, Apr 23 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

Wed, Apr 24 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

Sat, Apr 27 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Sun, Apr 28 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Tue, Apr 30 – Washington D.C. – The Anthem

Wed, May 1 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium

Fri, May 3 – Bethlehem, PA – The Wind Creek Event Center

Sat, May 4 – Atlantic City, NJ – Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort

Tue, May 7 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

Tue, May 14 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo

Wed, May 15 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

Fri, May 17 – Newcastle, UK – O2 City Hall

Sat, May 18 – Wolverhampton, UK – The Civic at The Halls

Tue, May 21 – Brussels, BE – Ancienne Belgique

Wed, May 22 – Amsterdam, NL – AFAS Live

Fri, May 24 – Paris, FR – L’Olympia

Mon, May 27 – Milan, IT – Teatro Arcimboldi Milano

Wed, May 29 – Frankfurt, DE – Alte Oper

Thu, May 30 – Stuttgart, DE – Liederhalle

Sat, Jun 1 – Berlin, DE – Verti Music Hall

Tue, Jun 4 – Copenhagen, DK – Falkonersalen

Wed, Jun 5 – Sôlvesborg, SE – Sweden Rock Festival

Sun, Jun 9 – Mérida, ES – STONE & MUSIC Festival

Fri, Jul 19 – St. Paul, MN – Minnesota Yacht Club

FAQs

When do tickets for The Black Crowes 2024 tour go on sale?

Tickets for all of The Black Crowes shows are on sale now.

Where can I purchase official tickets to The Black Crowes 2024 Tour?

You can buy official tickets to see The Black Crowes on their latest tour directly through StubHub.

If you’re interested in seeing The Black Crowes on any of their international tour dates, you can get official tickets through Viagogo.

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for The Black Crowes 2024 Tour?

No, there aren’t any presale codes or early access opportunities for The Black Crowes 2024 tour as all tickets are already on sale.

How much do Black Crowes tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

Tickets come in different pricing tiers depending on how close you sit to the stage, what concert venue you choose to attend, and what comes with the price of a ticket.

If you're heading to a Black Crowes concert outside of America, check Viagogo instead.

Is there a limit to how many tickets I can buy?

Yes, StubHub currently has a limit of 16 tickets per transaction. If you want to buy more tickets than that, you may be able to do so in a separate transaction.

Viagogo has a similar limit of 14 tickets per transaction. If you want to buy more than that, you should be able to through a second order.

What’s the difference between VIP tickets and regular tickets?

VIP tickets usually come with a wide range of added benefits, sometimes including an exclusive entrance into the stadium/arena, a line-free merchandise shopping experience, free food or drinks, and front-row seating.

Regular tickets usually just cover the cost of admission and guarantee your seat.

Are there any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for The Black Crowes 2024 tour?

It doesn’t look like The Black Crowes are offering any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for their latest run of shows. Check with your local venue for confirmation.

While we’ve listed all of The Black Crowes’ latest shows for their 2024 tour run, they may add another leg to their tour later in the year. Check back later if you don’t currently see a tour date near you.

Is there an age restriction for The Black Crowes 2024 Tour?

There shouldn't be any age restrictions or requirements for the latest Black Crowes tour but check with your local concert venue for confirmation.

If you're heading to a Black Crowes concert outside of America, check with Viagogo for confirmation.

Can I get a refund or exchange my ticket if I can’t attend?

Ticket refunds and exchanges are subject to the venue’s policy. Please contact the venue directly for more information.

You can bring personal recording equipment like the camera on your phone but you won’t be allowed to bring professional camera equipment or a camera bag.

Will merchandise be available for purchase at the concert?

Yes, The Black Crowes merchandise should be available for purchase at the concert venue.

Are there opening acts or special guests for The Black Crowes 2024 Tour?

The Black Crowes haven’t yet announced who they’re planning on bringing with them for their 2024 shows. Check back later for more information.

What happens if the concert is postponed or canceled?

If the concert is postponed, your tickets will be valid for the new date. If the concert is canceled, you will be eligible for a refund. Please note that this information is subject to change.

How can I avoid scams or counterfeit tickets?

You can avoid scams and counterfeit tickets by purchasing official tickets through StubHub.

Concert-goers outside of the U.S. can avoid scams by getting official tickets through Viagogo.

